Property Management Services For Vacation Rental Properties In Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi, TX, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Just like any other rental property, vacation rentals also need constant care and maintenance to stay relevant in the real estate market and fetch clients. The Rental Management Company provides superior property management services for a wide range of properties in Corpus Christi. If you own a vacation rental, you should consider availing the company’s services.

About The Company

The company was formed in 1988 with the aim of providing professional and loyal services to its clients. It specializes in property management and other vacation rental services. The company is associated with prestigious organizations in the area. Its property portfolio ranges from condominiums, single-family homes, multi-family apartment communities and townhouses to commercial properties.

Property Management Services For Vacation Rentals

The company has a dedicated and hard working property management team with over 30 years of experience

24/7 maintenance and emergency services

Rent collection and reimbursement

Service coordination

Financial reports: Monthly and annual

Detailed property inspections

Tenant screening

Background checks

Lease contracting

Housekeeping services

Linen program for stain-free and clean linen

Quality control

Online marketing and booking

Detailed online listings

Special pricing with local vendors

Benefits For Choosing Us

It provides a wide array of superior vacation rentals

Top-notch property management services

Outstanding customer care

Adopts a team-approach philosophy

Actively associated with prestigious organizations

Well-furnished vacation rentals

The vacation rentals are equipped with modern amenities and facilities

The company is committed towards constantly improving itself

Offers the convenience of online listing

For more information about property management services of vacation rentals provided by The Rental Management Company in Corpus Christi, you can call at (361) 949 – 9050 or visit 14613 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX – 78418. You can also visit the company’s website at https://www.rentalmgmt.com