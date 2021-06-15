Property Management Services For Vacation Rental Properties In Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi, TX, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Just like any other rental property, vacation rentals also need constant care and maintenance to stay relevant in the real estate market and fetch clients. The Rental Management Company provides superior property management services for a wide range of properties in Corpus Christi. If you own a vacation rental, you should consider availing the company’s services.

About The Company 

The company was formed in 1988 with the aim of providing professional and loyal services to its clients. It specializes in property management and other vacation rental services. The company is associated with prestigious organizations in the area. Its property portfolio ranges from condominiums, single-family homes, multi-family apartment communities and townhouses to commercial properties.

Property Management Services For Vacation Rentals 

  • The company has a dedicated and hard working property management team with over 30 years of experience
  • 24/7 maintenance and emergency services
  • Rent collection and reimbursement
  • Service coordination
  • Financial reports: Monthly and annual
  • Detailed property inspections
  • Tenant screening
  • Background checks
  • Lease contracting
  • Housekeeping services
  • Linen program for stain-free and clean linen
  • Quality control
  • Online marketing and booking
  • Detailed online listings
  • Special pricing with local vendors 

Benefits For Choosing Us 

  • It provides a wide array of superior vacation rentals
  • Top-notch property management services
  • Outstanding customer care
  • Adopts a team-approach philosophy
  • Actively associated with prestigious organizations
  • Well-furnished vacation rentals
  • The vacation rentals are equipped with modern amenities and facilities
  • The company is committed towards constantly improving itself
  • Offers the convenience of online listing

For more information about property management services of vacation rentals provided by The Rental Management Company in Corpus Christi, you can call at (361) 949 – 9050 or visit 14613 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX – 78418. You can also visit the company’s website at https://www.rentalmgmt.com

