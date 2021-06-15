Duplexes For Sale In Temple, TX

Posted on 2021-06-15 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Temple, TX, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Duplexes are the best bet for investors looking for affordability and income generation in addition to a wide plethora of amenities and facilities. Flintrock Builders is an established and reputed team of builders that is dedicated towards providing its clients with nothing but the best of properties and services.

About The Company 

It is a third-generation home builder with many years of experience in the field and a multi-year Parade of Home winner. The company is known for its tastefully built unique homes that promise superior craftsmanship and unmatchable quality. It also offers the best interior design services for its duplexes at competitive prices. The company strives to provide outstanding customer service, superior build quality and a high level of responsiveness. 

Duplexes For Sale 

  • Detailed information about the duplexes for sale is provided on the company’s website in the form of online listings.
  • Information on the online listing consists of price, property type, floor plan, size, number of rooms and more.
  • The duplexes offered are meant to suit clients with variable personal and financial requirements based on their budget.
  • Interior design features include concrete floors, LED can-style lighting, solid surface countertops, ceiling fans, etc.
  • Standard features such as a built-in dishwasher, pantry, over-the-range microwave combo, etc. are provided in the kitchen.
  • Exterior features provided include covered front porch, full sprinkler, full Bermuda sod, etc.
  • The duplexes also offer energy saving features such as exterior taped windows, 50 gallon water heaters, 14-seer HVAC system and more. 

Reasons For Choosing Us 

  • Offer duplexes with the latest amenities and facilities
  • Unparalleled craftsmanship
  • Attention to detail
  • High level of excellence
  • Provision of the latest amenities and features in the duplexes
  • The duplexes are affordable
  • Superior architectural design

For more information about the duplexes offered at Flintrock Builders for sale, call at (254) 393-1412 or pay a visit at 105 E FM 2410, Harker Heights, TX – 76548. You can also consider visit https://flintrockbuilders.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution