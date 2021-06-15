Duplexes For Sale In Temple, TX

Temple, TX, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Duplexes are the best bet for investors looking for affordability and income generation in addition to a wide plethora of amenities and facilities. Flintrock Builders is an established and reputed team of builders that is dedicated towards providing its clients with nothing but the best of properties and services.

About The Company

It is a third-generation home builder with many years of experience in the field and a multi-year Parade of Home winner. The company is known for its tastefully built unique homes that promise superior craftsmanship and unmatchable quality. It also offers the best interior design services for its duplexes at competitive prices. The company strives to provide outstanding customer service, superior build quality and a high level of responsiveness.

Duplexes For Sale

Detailed information about the duplexes for sale is provided on the company’s website in the form of online listings.

Information on the online listing consists of price, property type, floor plan, size, number of rooms and more.

The duplexes offered are meant to suit clients with variable personal and financial requirements based on their budget.

Interior design features include concrete floors, LED can-style lighting, solid surface countertops, ceiling fans, etc.

Standard features such as a built-in dishwasher, pantry, over-the-range microwave combo, etc. are provided in the kitchen.

Exterior features provided include covered front porch, full sprinkler, full Bermuda sod, etc.

The duplexes also offer energy saving features such as exterior taped windows, 50 gallon water heaters, 14-seer HVAC system and more.

Reasons For Choosing Us

Offer duplexes with the latest amenities and facilities

Unparalleled craftsmanship

Attention to detail

High level of excellence

Provision of the latest amenities and features in the duplexes

The duplexes are affordable

Superior architectural design

For more information about the duplexes offered at Flintrock Builders for sale, call at (254) 393-1412 or pay a visit at 105 E FM 2410, Harker Heights, TX – 76548. You can also consider visit https://flintrockbuilders.com