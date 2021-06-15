Dr. Kitchen NYC Offers Cabinet Makeover Options

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Kitchen makeover consultations are available at Dr. Kitchen NYC, a New York City-based boutique service for kitchen and furniture refinishing.

Dr. Kitchen NYC specializes in reinventing kitchens with services ranging from kitchen painting to complete renovations. The company offers a free in-home consultation.

Owner Simon Toledano said there are several affordable options for renovating the kitchen, one of the most widely used rooms in homes. Cabinet refinishing can give kitchens a new look that does not require replacing cabinets.

The company’s certified professional craftsmen specialize in kitchen cabinet refacing, refinishing and painting. The work can be done quickly and lets people choose new finishes, colors and design while not changing the framework of their kitchen.

Cabinet refacing includes removing cabinetry, reinforcing all wood with the company’s lamination process, reinforcing cabinetry frames with plywood and applying the client’s choice of finish to the cabinetry.

The process adds value to clients’ homes while helping cabinets last longer.

Cabinet refinishing involves removing and restaining cabinets to give them a new look. Craftsmen refresh the wood’s stain and color, keeping the wood while giving clients the option of upgrading hardware.

Painting cabinets can give a kitchen a completely new look. Dr. Kitchen NYC craftsmen apply a streak-free, solid coat of paint with a professional-looking finish.

Toledano said refinishing cabinets often run between $1,500 and $4,000 while the average cost of replacing cabinets is $18,000. Cost factors include the number and size of cabinets, quality of the finish and cabinet design such as whether cabinets include ornate trim, carving or glass panels.

Dr. Kitchen NYC consultations let homeowners learn what type of remodeling is best for their cabinets and discuss the potential price of the project. Potential clients can also call the company or complete a form on the website to seek advice. The company suggests that potential clients include photos with their online query.

Toledono said that Dr. Kitchen NYC, a recipient of the Angie’s List Super Service Award in 2018 and 2019, will work with clients to find the right option when it comes to remodeling their kitchen and updating the value of their home.

To learn more about Dr. Kitchen NYC makeovers or seek a free in-home consultation, potential clients may visit its website at https://cabinetrefinishingnyc.com or call 646-978-5839.