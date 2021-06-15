NJ Local Marketing Offers Discounted Digital Marketing for Businesses

Old Bridge, NJ, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Small businesses across New Jersey looking to bolster their online presence and generate new trade are turning to specialist Tom Sawyer who is currently raising the bar in digital marketing.

Sawyer, who has been offering full-service digital marketing services since 2018, is presently providing discounted, wholesale, professionally designed websites for small businesses.

“We offer small businesses really low prices for very high-quality websites and digital marketing services that get the job done and exceptional results,” he disclosed.

His NJ Local Marketing business helps small companies grow in size and increase revenue thanks to a highly personalized service. His skills include search engine optimization, PPC, social media management, graphic design, branding, and content writing.

As a multi-talented full-service website design and digital marketing agency, they can design extremely fast, beautiful websites designed to impress visitors and turn them into customers.

They have utilized their complete suite of digital marketing skills to establish, distinguish and grow the online presence of local businesses throughout Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset, Ocean, Union and Mercer counties and throughout New Jersey.

Sawyer added: “Growing New Jersey businesses don’t have money to waste on sub-par design skills and lacklustre marketing efforts. They deserve better, and that’s why we’re on a mission to help you grow your business bigger and better online.

“Every business is unique, and so is the path to growth. We take the time to figure out exactly what their business needs are to grow and thrive online. We focus on the missing parts your business needs.”

Their website design packages include super high speed, solid-state hosting, website security to prevent hackers from accessing your website, nightly backups and a free SSL certificate.

For more information about their discounted services, go to https://www.njlocalmarketing.com/discount-website-design, or you can call 732-586-0346 or email: info@NJLocalMarketing.com.