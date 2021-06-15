Star OUTiCo: A Superior Medical Recruitment Agency Offering Innovative Solutions for Brand Optimisation

Bath, UK, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Star OUTiCo (https://www.staroutico.com) is an outstanding resourcing expert and pharmaceutical recruitment agency in the UK that supports the brand optimisation of healthcare companies. They provide data-driven and customisable engagement solutions, resourcing solutions, and healthcare solutions to all stages of a product’s brand evolution and challenges. Their services extend to product promotions and patient engagement that covers programme design, health technology, and nursing & healthcare.

As innovators of data-intelligence technologies, the Uniphar Group supports their goal to develop healthcare provisions. With the skills and experience of the most competent specialists, they deliver exceptional omni-channel commitment that merges personal and digital engagement towards clients. Their expertise enables customers to receive the right information at flexible times while their platforms involve market awareness that leads to commercial prospects.

For over 16 years, they have been recruiting and deploying contract sales resource from start-up biotech institutions to high-scale pharmaceutical firms. They conduct virtual advisory boards, webinars, e-learning, and podcasts as keys for efficient digital connections. Coordinating with healthcare professionals in various networks for over ten years, they have enhanced one of the UK’s most inclusive station preference databases.

Their award-winning team works with the UK’s top medical devices organisations that offer recruitment services to marketing and commercial support, sales management, pharmaceutical sales, and market access. They are the only recruitment process outsourcing provider that concentrates primarily on healthcare. Likewise, they use various candidate attraction methods to initiate social media campaigns and attend local graduate fairs.

Furthermore, their vacancy management service lessens the risk of fixed-term headcount recruitment and employ only the best from Pathway Support, Specialty Medicines, and other pharmaceutical sales sectors. Since 48% of their placements are from word-of-mouth recommendations, it reflects how candidates value them as their recruiter.

Mobilisation and medicine accessibility for both healthcare practitioners and patients are improved through their smart healthcare solutions. These include Intelligence Systems Insights Workshop & Consultancy and Patient Identification and Management proven to be sustainable and cost-effective as they are delivered remotely. As a registered provider of the Care Quality Commission (CQC), they ensure that medical professionals meet superior quality standards in monitoring patients and providing medical counsel remotely.

