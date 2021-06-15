Buy & Sell Properties In Canada Without Realtor Fees.

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — If you want to buy and sell properties in Canada, you already know that realtor fees can be extremely high. Which does make you wonder here, how can you spend less and not have to worry about realtor fees? A platform like No Brokerage is available and ready to help you acquire the properties you want or sell your own home without dealing with any realtor fees. This way, you can find townhouses for sale, bungalows for sale and houses for sale without paying a realtor. At the same time, selling your own home without a realtor via No Brokerage can help you save a lot of time and money.

How much money can you save with No Brokerage?

On average, most private homes for sale or condos for sale will have a realtor fee ranging from 3% to 5% or more, depending on where you live. That means you will pay your realtor anywhere from $30000 to $50000 on a property that costs $1 million. It is a considerable amount of money that you can keep in your pocket. No Brokerage can help you save all that money because you’re not paying any realtor.

Instead, the platform helps connect property buyers and sellers uniquely and straightforwardly. This way, you are cutting all the commissions, and you can save thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars.

How can you sell or buy a property without realtors?

You need to register your property on the NoBrokeage website, and then you can connect with the buyers directly. You will also be able to schedule any property showings via the website if you want. No Brokerage comes with an AI-based appointment scheduling tool, one that can help you manage showings fast and easily.

Additional assistance and support

Another great advantage brought by No Brokerage is that if you need extra assistance for your sale or lease, the platform can help you. They directly connect to some of the top staging companies, photographers, lawyers, real estate accountants and many others. This way, you will have no problem getting access to the right solutions and services, and you will be impressed with the outcome and results every time. It’s the ultimate approach that you can have, and the best part is that you’re not working with a realtor and pay additional fees for these services.

Conclusion

If you want to sell or buy homes, No Brokerage is here to help. Whether you want a semi-detached house for sale or any other homes for sale, you can find them on the website, and you don’t need to pay a realtor for that. The last thing you need right now is to pay commissions when you can find a customer yourself. Give it a try, register on the No Brokerage website now, and start buying/selling properties in no time without having to worry about paying any realtor fees!