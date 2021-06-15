6,000 Invitations were Issued in the Recent EE Draw Held on June 10, 2021

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — In the recent Canada Express Entry draw held by the IRCC on June 10, 2021, a number of 6,000 invitations were issued to the Canadian Experience Class candidates to invite them to apply for the permanent residency in Canada on the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The minimum cut-off score notified for the invitation in the recent draw was 368.

There are three main Canada immigration streams in the Canada Express entry pathway to choose from to apply for the Canada PR visa. Federal Skilled Workers Program (FSWP) and Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) are the other two immigration streams other than the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC) is renowned for its low cut-off for the invitation to apply for the Canada PR because it involves the prior experience of the foreign skilled candidates in Canada for at least 1 year thereby increasing the reliability of the expertise and the skills of the incoming immigrants.

A desired candidate can apply for the Canada Express Entry route if they can assure to meet the colossal demands for the Canada immigration points. Before applying for the PR visa, an individual can compute their Canada immigration points with the free Canada PR points calculator which is easy to use and simple to operate.

If you can meet with the high Canada immigration points requirement then you can surely go with the Canada Express entry pathway otherwise the immigration aspirants can apply for the provincial nominee program. The PNPs to the maple country are also great alternatives to the Canada EE gateway.

The CRS system or the Comprehensive Ranking System is a special formulated point based system which calculates the Canada immigration points based on parameters like age, education, work experience, language skills, spouse’s skills etc. On the basis of the CRS score the candidates’ profiles are ranked accordingly. The profiles with the highest rank are selected to invite them to apply for the PR on the IRCC. If you also wish to calculate your predictability for the Canada PR visa, then evaluate your score on the Canada Express Entry points calculator.

If you have not received any invitation in the Canada Express Entry draw then you are recommended to wait for the upcoming EE draw. If even after 12 months of span post submitting your Express entry profile, you have not been offered any invitation to apply for the PR to Canada, then it would be the best option to head towards the Canada PNPs pathway. A Canada PNP provides a reliable track to move to Canada without any hassle.

The candidates invited in the recent draw must submit their completed profile with the true and valid documents in order to avoid any refusal of the visa grant.

The Canada Express entry draws are held every two weeks to pick out the best candidates who have immense potential to contribute their knowledge in the maple economy. The Canada PR visa comes with a galore of benefits like study, work, and live in Canada for an indefinite time along with many other major benefits to enjoy for life post Canada immigration.

So, now if your plans are to move to Canada to renovate your life according to your wills and wishes, then come out forward to try your hands on our free online assessment form to know how can you make your Canada dream possible in 2021?

https://www.aptechvisa.com/free-canada-assessment-form

For more Canada Immigration News please visit at: https://www.aptechvisa.com/canada-immigration-news