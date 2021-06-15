Qualitative Impact Of Growth Influencers On The Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Demand Across Regions 2028

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, The “Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Analysis ” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the greenhouse irrigation systems market are Crane garden Systems, Cherry Creek Systems, Irrigation direct Canada Rough Brothers Inc., Richel Group, FarmTek and Nelson Irrigation Corporation.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market: Segmentation

The global greenhouse irrigation systems market can be segmented on the basis of greenhouse size small, medium and large. On the basis of type, the greenhouse irrigation systems market can be segmented as misting & spray greenhouse irrigation systems, drip greenhouse irrigation systems, ebb & flow bench greenhouse irrigation systems, mat greenhouse irrigation systems and hand-watering greenhouse irrigation systems. On the basis of power source, renewable and non-renewable and on the basis of geography, the greenhouse irrigation systems market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems: Market Overview

The use of greenhouse irrigation systems is diverse across the globe. There is not much market penetration of greenhouse farming and greenhouse irrigation systems in Asia-Pacific owing to higher capital investments. Choosing precise greenhouse irrigation systems is very vital as the moisture content in the greenhouse has to be controlled. Efficient greenhouse irrigation systems need to be controlled and maintained, so plants receive the exact and adequate quantity of water on time. The market has a number of greenhouse irrigation systems available that run on the conventional source, i.e. electricity. A number of solar-based irrigation systems is on the rise with manufacturers looking for sustainable powering solutions.

Though the addition of solar systems further adds to the capital investment costs for greenhouse irrigation systems, these technologies are being accepted in the western countries. More than 80% of the farming is still done in open fields globally. Innovative and different farming solutions are being explored of which greenhouse farming is a proven technology.

Greenhouse irrigation systems not only help in watering the entire greenhouse at a time, helping save time and energy but can also be automated for hassle-free operations. With the growing population, the need for high yield crop technologies is very crucial. Greenhouse helps to improve the productivity, profitability and is a sustainable farming solution.Since the greenhouse is a closed system, the installment of greenhouse irrigation systems is very important. Water can be supplied manually, but it is time-consuming and requires a dedicated individual to complete the task.

Greenhouse irrigation systems are used to fulfill the watering requirements of a greenhouse farming system. These systems are suitable for both vegetable crops, fruits, and flowers. With best climate control systems, having efficient watering is also very important. Greenhouse irrigation systems are crucial for the cultivation of healthy crop yield. Though the market has a number of basic hand watering systems, the shift towards sustainable and automated greenhouse irrigation systems is on the rise. Greenhouse irrigation systems are selected depending on the size of the greenhouse. Greenhouse crops are irrigated either by hand using a hose or through drip tubes, overhead sprinklers & booms or through sub-irrigation. A combination of these delivery systems can also be used.

