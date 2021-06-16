Take Control of Your Life Again!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Do you find yourself suffering from any sort of addiction? Or maybe you know of someone that is part of your family or inner circle that has succumbed to substance abuse? Even if you are a family who is being affected by substance abuse, the best thing to do is contact professionals and seek the help that is needed. MW Coaching is a Cape Town-based company that offers Recovery Therapy services to people or families who are suffering from substance abuse-related problems. MW Coaching understands that every person’s situation is unique, which means that the way forward on the road to recovery will differ from person to person. With this in mind, MW Coaching is here to help their clients produce a step-by-step guide to assist them on their journey to recovery.

It really does not matter whether you are looking for substance abuse help, recovery coaching, recovery therapy, or if you are just looking for some information around outpatient programs, MW Coaching can offer the help and guidance that you need! The company has a variety of different recovery therapy options that are available. When you put your trust and efforts in MW Coaching, you will receive a combination of extremely helpful life skills, training, empowerment, personal development skills, self-awareness, as well as mindfulness and a mixture of life coaching to assist you on your journey to recovery.

MW Coaching not only offers services related to substance abuse and recovery, but also a wide range of business-related services. The company offers On-site Training (entertaining and interactive workshops), Corporate Coaching (coaching that will assist corporates define their sales strategies, budget, targets, KPIs, and much more), Sales Coaching (purely focuses on the sales processes and tools that the business uses) and Profiling (various profiling options available).

If you would like to learn more about the company, find out exactly what services they offer, book a consultation, or learn more about their outpatient programs that they offer, do not hesitate to visit their official website at https://mwcoaching.co.za/.

About MW Coaching:

MW Coaching was founded by Mark Wyngaard who is a professional life coach with over 20 years of experience and more than 4000 hours of coaching experience. Mark started MW Coaching with the intention of helping people when they hit rock bottom, as a means to take back control of their life! His true happiness lies with helping others.