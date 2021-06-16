A-Link Dolly – New Product Launch

Preston, UK, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Alison Handling is proud to announce the launch of a new product to the company’s expanding product range of plastic storage boxes, plastic boxes, plastic trays, plastic skips, plastic totes, plastic pallets and plastic pallet boxes.

The new A-Link Dolly is a rack to shelf solution, cutting the need for cage trolleys, and inefficient storage systems. It will potentially cut staff handling times between the warehouse and the store by approx. 46%.

Glenn Broomfield, managing director of Alison Handling said: “Up until now there hasn’t been an interlinking dolly system designed with all these key features to accommodate these types of storage boxes, which means products are usually stacked inefficiently into a caged trolley to transport from the warehouse into the store. This method is more labour intensive and means that less product can be moved in one go.”

The A-Link Dolly has been over a year in development and testing and represents a major R&D investment for Alison Handling. The system is a unique wheeled dolly, designed to accommodate all types of plastic storage boxes, tote boxes, stack-nest crates, with a feature on the trolley to create location points for castors for safe stacking of the dollies when in storage or returned to store. In addition to its flexibility, in terms of what can be placed on the dolly, it is also completely flexible in how it can be used. It has a unique feature where it can be interlocked on all four sides with no moving parts, along with the ability to connect dollies to each other in either a portrait and/or landscape shape, giving the operative the opportunity to create a dolly train or a customised formation. This means the dolly is completely flexible, so you can stack boxes at a safe height to transport larger amounts of product from the warehouse to the shelf.

A Video has been produced showcasing the new product that can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/372917071/9b874d6b54

Other features include a removable handle allowing the dolly to be pushed or pulled in either direction, the handle can also be easily removed if when stacked with product, enabling further space saving opportunities during transportation. A recess in the base enabling a label and RFI tag to be applied and a central cavity within the Dolly is there to allow easier access and cleaning. The product is also manufactured from high density Polyethylene to meet hygiene criteria for food handling, the dolly base is fully recyclable and compact for easy storage.

The A-Link Dolly will potentially revolutionise transportation in warehouse, logistics and stores across all sectors with a need for transporting goods. The fact that the trolley can accommodate all types of storage boxes means that it can be stacked safely up to an agreed safe height and the Dolly has the capacity to take a weight of up to 250Kg, making it exceptionally robust for our customers, enabling more product to be moved in one go. Added to that, with the ability to lock trolleys together on either the short side or long side, means even larger amounts can be moved easily and safely, saving on both labour costs and time.

For more information on the new A-Link Dolly visit: – www.alisonhandling.com/index.php?route=product/category&path=74_165 or see the full product range at https://www.alisonhandling.com/

