Thermal Spray Coatings Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2025

The global Thermal Spray Coatings Market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, according to a report available on Million Insights. Thermal spray coating refers to industrial process that involves coating material in wire or powder form and a heat source. The heat source is used to melt the material into tiny droplets, which are sprayed onto substrates at high velocity. This technique is able to improve performance characteristics of the substrates by imparting erosion, wear, corrosion, heat, cavitation, and abrasion. Other advantages include high deposition rate, thick coatings, and low toxic gas emissions.

Growing need to enhance durability of machines among industries to reduce maintenance costs is anticipated to propel thermal spray coatings industry growth. Changing consumer preference for thermal spray coatings over chrome plating owing to superior properties is expected to impel market growth. Stringent regulations introduced by governments across various nations to reduce use of material containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) will drive the thermal spray coatings market over the forecast period.

To cater to rising demand for advanced coating techniques, manufacturing companies and researchers are investing in R&D to develop innovative methods. For instance, in January 2018, an Indian scientist was contacted another scientist from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to know more about former’s thermal spray coating method. The doctor had developed a control segmented Yttria Stablized Zirconia (YSZ) while working at MEC. The technology is believed to reduce operational cost of spray coatings by fifty percent.

Some of the key players in the thermal spray coatings market are AMT AG, Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Plasma-Tec, and Surface Technology. Key players are adopting business strategies including mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio.

Regional segmentation includes North America, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and Middle East and Africa.North America is expected to dominate and hold largest market share over the forecast period owing to growth of aerospace industry in the region. Presence of industry leaders including Airbus and Boeing is also contributing well to regional growth. These companies are exporting aircraft components to countries like China, France, and Germany.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in coming years owing to growing state of automotive and aerospace industry. Rising demand for commercial aircraft among airlines to accommodate rising number of travelers per day is driving the market. In addition, increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles owing to rise in deposable income will drive regional market growth over the forecast period.

