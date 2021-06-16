Wax Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

Posted on 2021-06-16

The global Wax Market is expected to expand at a substantial rate in the years to come. This could be credited to the fact application in adhesive industry is being driven by growing application in adhesive industry; which, in turn, is boosted by the ever-expanding automotive and construction industries all over the world. Candles and packaging are already the torchbearers in this regard.

Natural wax does have a plethora of applications. However, increasing concerns regarding ecological imbalance has adversely affected the demand for petroleum wax. Plus, governments have come up with legislations against products derived from crude oil. “Medical & pharmaceutical” sector is amongst the fastest growing applications. This could be attributed to growth in geriatric population and medical tourism (in developed economies in particular).

Wax Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Mineral Wax
  • Synthetic Wax
  • Natural Wax

Wax Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Candles
  • Packaging
  • Plastic & Rubber
  • Cosmetics & Toiletries
  • Fire Logs
  • Adhesives
  • Others

The players contributing to the wax market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, PetroleoBrasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), Sinopec Ltd., Lukoil Company, Total S.A., China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), The International Group, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Sasol. Organic expansion is on the rise. For instance – Sasol is into expansion of its wax production facility in Johannesburg (South Africa).

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Chapter 4 Wax Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Wax Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Wax Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

