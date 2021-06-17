Fish Oil Market Key Opportunities Prioritized By Application, Shape & End Use, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fish Oil Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global fish oil market size is expected to value at USD 4.08 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing aquaculture activities across the globe. Increasing health consciousness among general population and growing awareness associated with health advantages of omega 3 fatty acid are considered as one of the prominent factors fostering the growth of fish oil industry over the forecast period.

Key Players:

American Marine Ingredients

Colpex

Corpesca S.A.

Croda

FMC Corporation

FF Skagen A/S

GC Rieber Oils

Copeinca ASA

Marvesa Holding N.V.

Nutrifynn Caps, Inc.

Omega Protein

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Growth Drivers:

Additionally, increasing need for hydrogenated vegetable oils and margarine coupled with varying food patterns among young population are expected to boost market demand for the market in the upcoming years. Globally, the fish oil market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 8.72% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

Furthermore, increasing demand form protective coatings and lubricants market is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. Numerous health benefits associated with consumption of fish oil due to presence of omega-3 fatty acids is expected to drive market expansion in the upcoming years.

Additionally, presence of icosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid i.e. (DHA & EPA) that aids in limiting high blood pressure, cholesterol level, and reduces risk of coronary heart diseases such as strokes, thereby driving the growth of fish oil industry, in the recent years. Growing occurrence of heart related disorders based on changing food patterns and unhealthy diet among general population are anticipated boost demand of fish oil over the forecast period as well. Growing demand for fish oil for production of various cosmetic products and skin care products such as emollients and ointments is predicted to propel market growth in the near future.

Application Outlook:

Aquaculture

Aquaculture, by product Salmon & trout Marine fish Crustaceans Tilapias

Direct Human Consumption

Aquaculture is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the fish oil market with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Growing popularity of the aquaculture market segment is attributed to the increasing of breeding and regular stocking to improve overall output production. Salmon & trout market, which is sub-segment of aquaculture, has also witnessed significant growth owing to the robust farming base of salmon fish in European countries such as Norway and Chile.

Regional Outlook:

The fish oil industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest techniques, increasing awareness of nutritional benefits of fish oil, and existence of well-established agriculture infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the fish oil market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Bangladesh are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising health consciousness among general population, shifting trends awareness towards nutritional diet, growing aquaculture sector, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

