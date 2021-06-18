Orthodontic Supplies Market worth $8.3 billion by 2026 – Ongoing Research and Technological Advancements

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the Orthodontic Supplies Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market size is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period

Opportunity: Emerging markets in APAC and RoW

Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the orthodontic supplies market. Growth in these markets can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population, rising disposable incomes among the middle-class population, and the increasing focus of public and private organizations on increasing the awareness about orthodontic treatments and dental hygiene. To leverage the significant growth opportunities in emerging countries, players are increasingly focusing on undertaking strategic developments to increase their presence in these markets and tap a large number of customers.

Along with this, many players are focusing on strategic investments to develop end-to-end digital software solutions with 3D digital scanning, diagnostics, outcome visualization, treatment planning, custom appliances, and custom lab products. For instance, in September 2020, Light Force Orthodontics, a manufacturer of customizable 3D-printed bracket systems, raised USD 14 million from Series B round led by Tyche Partners with follow-on investment from Matrix Partners and AM Ventures.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Adult segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market

The increasing demand for invisible braces among adults due to aesthetic concerns, huge adult population base, availability of advanced orthodontic products, and increasing disposable incomes are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

hospital and dental clinics accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market.

The segment accounted for the highest share owing to the increase in the emphaisis on investments in the hospitals and dental clincs by many privaty equity firms to establish large chain of dental clinics are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of segment in the coming years. Moreover, growing dental tourism industry, along with the rapid cosmetic procedures are likely to augument the segment growth during the forecat period.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing orthodontic supplies market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with malocclusion and tooth decay are factors likely to suppprt the growth of market in the region. Moreover, the growing focus toward aesthetics products among adults and emergence of small manufacturers in the market are driving the growth of the APAC market.

Prominent players in orthodontic supplies market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), amoing others