Gypsum Board Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

The global Gypsum Board Market was appreciated at $37.25 billion during 2018 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2025. The scope of the market is projected to be $79.17 Billion by the completion of 2025.

Increasing demand from the subdivision of residential real estate and growing expending capacity of the consumer for the construction materials are the factors likely to motivate the gypsum board industry. Developing nations for example South Africa, Mexico, China, India, Brazil and Russia have displayed marvelous demand for construction materials owing to a growth in income levels. This is also expected to back to the development of the market.

Increasing population and speedy industrial development have rushed the demand for improved substructure amenities in the institutional, commercial and housing sector. Iran, China and the U.S.A. are the most important manufacturers of gypsum. China single-handedly sums for more than the half of the global manufacture. The cost of the gypsum board manufacturing mainly hinges on the site of manufacturing unit with regards to the availability of raw material along with the supply of finishing product and the prices of delivery.

One of the predominant reasons estimated to drive development of the gypsum board market is growth in the segment of construction, in which gypsum boards are accepted as important building materials. Gypsum boards are easy to install and cost-effective. Therefore, they can readily substitute the other materials utilized in construction, for example plywood, bricks, wood, and others. This is likely to fast-track demand for the gypsum boards during the period of forecast.

The companies involved in the creation of commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential subdivisions are likely to increase projections for the gypsum boards by way of selecting for these boards at the time of constructing the dividing screens systems, partition walls and ceilings.

Some of the important companies for gypsum board market are Saint-Gobain, PABCO Building Products LLC, Global Gypsum Board Co. LLC (Gypcore), Continental Building Products, Beijing New Building Material Public Limited Company (BNBM Group),American Gypsum, Osman Group, Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd, USG Corporation (KNAUF), and BGC (Australia) Pty Ltd. Additional notable companies of the market are USG Zawawi LLC, Knauf Dubai, Globa, Beijing Tonglanhai Technology Co. Ltd., Lafarge, Mining Company LLC and Etex Group.

By geography the gypsum boards market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is responsible for above 40% of the global intake of the product. The region has a greater demand for the product from pre-engineered metal building construction and residential building construction applications. Advantageous business surroundings combined with sturdy financial development has powered funds in the sector of building construction in the nations like as Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Thailand and India . China is one of the most important manufacturers of gypsum and likely to increase the development of the market in Asia Pacific.

