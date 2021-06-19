Sun Stellar Becoming The Top Stainless Steel Tank Provider In India

Jalalpur, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless steel is an often-used construction material due to its inherent flexibility and relative ease of use. Tanks are storage devices that can hold a range of substances. Many industries use stainless steel tanks to contain chemicals, gases, food, water, and other bulk materials. A few industries that rely heavily on stainless steel tanks include pharmaceutical companies, the food and beverage industry, and sewage and wastewater companies. We’ll first look at the top manufactures of stainless steel tanks in the India, ranked by annual revenue, and then the top diversity-owned suppliers of stainless steel tanks, also listed by annual revenue.

SUN STELLAR manufactures stainless steel tanks. Their various features include self-cooling design, welded stainless steel outer sheathings, outdoor design, under jacket glycol piping, pressure and vacuum relief valves, welded stainless steel outer jackets, inswing manways, and removable assemblies. Custom manufactures tanks made from stainless steel and carbon steel. Their capabilities include maintenance, repair, renovation, designing, drafting, engineering, inspection, baffling, in-site blasting, priming, and finished painting. Industries served include petrochemical, chemical, power generation, bio-fuel, metal and mining, oil and gas, and water and wastewater treatment.

Sun Stellar is a manufacturer and designer of corrosion-resistant jacketed tanks made from stainless steel. Their tanks are available with 25 legal. to 10,000 gals. Capacities and working pressure of up to 250 psig and 23 in. to 76-1/4 in. dia. The features of their tanks include uniform thermal flow, controlled batch processing, and heating and cooling.

Their products include batch, reaction, dual-agitated, and round horizontal tanks available with various head types, material weld finishes, and heat transfer surface designs. Industries served include pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic, brewery, and food, dairy, and beverage.

Sun Stellar manufactures stainless steel tanks. Their features include one-piece deep-drawn reservoir construction with rounded internal corners. Their open bath tanks can be used for laboratory liquid heating applications. Sun Stellar Manufacturing has been a leading quality stainless steel tank manufacturer for many industries, including pharmaceutical, food & beverage. Their storage containers offer quality artistry & durability. In addition, SUN STELLAR offers standard & custom vessels for storage & mixing, including open & closed top vertical & horizontal storage & mixing tanks with capacities to 10,000 gallons. Give us a call to learn more!

Our stainless steel tanks come in various sizes and types to suit the needs of various industries and applications. Our tanks can handle products such as water, gas, alcohol, acid, and more. In addition, we can handle custom fabrications of any size with quick turnaround times, and we aim to provide exceptional customer service every step of the way.

Sun Stellar is a supplier and manufacturer of stainless steel tanks. We are a leading innovator in the design and fabrication of equipment for a multitude of industries. Our company is dedicated to helping your business, and we can meet the specifications of all your specialized applications.