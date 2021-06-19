All We Know About The Latest 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06

Houston, TX, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Speculations regarding new and emerging C8-generation Corvettes have been circulating for quite a while. However, Chevy took its time with Corvette development and manufacturing during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, and things are looking up.

Things are still a little blurry now, but the Corvette Z06 appears to be on route for 2022, while the ZR1 might arrive in 2023. There is also an unauthorized affirmation that Chevrolet intends to launch two electrically powered Vettes in 2023 and 2024. It stands to reason that, because Chevy hasn’t formally unveiled the new Corvette Z06, we can only imagine its price. It’s safe to add $25,000 to the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Price, which starts at $59,995. That implies that when it goes on sale in 2022, the 2022 Z06 should begin at approximately $85,000.

In addition, the Bow Tie brand goes above and beyond to guarantee that the interior of the mid-engine Corvette was not monotonous. Although the development goes beyond what’s observed on every Chevy model, the square steering wheel and brick of climate-control knobs on the center console are, to put it mildly, rare.

Nonetheless, the cabin design is designed with the driver in mind, and the list of standard and voluntary features is substantial. This features a digital gauge cluster with a 12.0-inch display, a head-up screen, heated and ventilated seats, and wireless charging options.

This all and more can be carried over into the latest 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Additional microsuede and carbon-fiber interior tones, and more aggressively bolstered seats, will be used to emphasize the car’s track-worthy status. The spacious rear trunk of the Corvette could also proceed to accommodate two sets of golf equipment. The Z06 will be powered by a turbocharged 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V-8 that will produce over 600 horsepower and rev to between 8500 and 9000 rpm. It stands to reason that Chevy is comparing it to the 458 Italia, which also has a flat-plane V-8. Because the C8 Corvette ZR1 was also present, we believe the 911 GT2 RS, powered by a 700-hp twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six, attended the party.

The 5.5-liter engine is expected to be twin-turbo. Both models in the previous C7 generation used supercharged V-8 engines. A hybrid design will also be available, which will use the twin-turbo 5.5-liter V-8 in tandem with a front-mounted automatic transmission to produce up to 1000 horsepower. We’re hoping to learn more about these upcoming C8 derivatives soon because we’d like to do more than fantasize about ripping to 9000 rpm in a mid-engine Corvette.

Visit Westside Chevrolet and speak with the site experts to learn more about the 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 and Other C8 Variants.