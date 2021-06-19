Chicago’s Oggi Trattoria Restaurant Now Serves Up Italian Cuisine Online

Chicago, IL, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —A newly launched website from one of the best Italian restaurants in Chicago is helping to bring their cuisine even closer to the tables and lips of diners at home.

Proudly serving the Chicago area for several years, the family-run Oggi Trattoria Restaurant has relaunched its newly designed website – https://oggitrattoria.org/.

Conveniently located at 1118 W. Grand Ave, serving the most delicious Italian cuisine in the Chicagoland area today, the restaurant is available for all your dining needs: whether it’s takeout, pizza delivery, lunch or classic restaurant dining.

For those looking to eat in the Oggi Trattoria experience at home, the new website offers online ordering capabilities with homemade dishes made from scratch.

For those with pure food indulgence in mind, their gorgeous international and seasonally-inspired menu, packed with fantastic dishes, will inspire you.

They offer everything from pizzas, antipasto, salads, side orders, seafood pasta, panzerotti, sandwiches, chicken and veal, gluten-free pasta, meats, and gluten-free pasta.

Their customers are already giving the restaurant and its menu five-star ratings. Anthony Myers commented: We booked as a last-minute Mother’s Day option & were able to get a table. Wow, I am amazed at how authentic & good. Their bread was amazing. Low price for the quality of food you receive. Highly recommend.”

Lauren McDermott added: “I would give this place 6 stars if I could. It’s hard to find a restaurant that does good food and good takeout. Because of the pandemic, we ordered to go, and our food was still hot by the time we got home. Flavors were perfection. Seafood was cooked perfectly. Get the rolls! We will definitely be back.”

The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 11am-9:30pm; Friday 11am-10pm; Saturday 3pm-10:30pm, and Sunday 2pm-9pm.

For more information about their full scope of dishes, click over to https://oggitrattoria.org/ or contact them directly on 312-733-0442. Alternatively email: contact@oggitrattoria.org.