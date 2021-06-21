Citrus Pectin Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

‘Clean-label’ is gaining traction among fruit pectin companies, as evolving consumer demand creates growth opportunities. Fruit pectin companies are focusing on widening their product portfolio, while disseminating information about the positive impact of fruit pectin on consumer. These insights are according to a latest research study by Fact.MR. A summary of the report is available upon request.

According to the study, demand for fruit pectin is growing across a range of industries, including bakery, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and food supplements. End-use industries are replacing some of the traditionally used materials to include more organic and healthy products in their offerings. Demand for fruit pectin is witnessing impressive y-o-y growth as a result of this.

The use of fruit pectin is witnessing an increase, especially in fillings and toppings. Demand has been significant for citrus pectin, and apple pectin. In fact, according to research, global consumption of fruit pectin reached 10,000 tonnes in 2018. The gains were led in part by evolving consumer preferences as well as FDA’s guidance that certain non-digestible carbohydrates be termed as dietary fibers.

Applications of fruit pectin is growing extensively in jams, jellies, and confectionaries. Manufacturers using fruit pectin as an ingredient are touting the health benefits of their products to appeal to a wider consumer base. According to the report, in terms of citrus pectin source, oranges continue to be the preferred fruit, on the basis of their availability and ease of formulation.

In addition to oranges, tangerines and mandarins are the other widely used fruit pectin globally. Europe continues to be one of the most lucrative markets for fruit pectin, with two-fifth of global citrus penetration in 2018. The clean label and natural food trend is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of fruit pectin market in Europe.

In addition to North America and Europe, demand for fruit pectin is also likely to gain ground in Asia Pacific. Many countries in Asia Pacific are witnessing the emergence of a strong middle class, which is ramping up demand for health and wellness products. Although the average awareness and spend on fruit pectin is relatively lesser in Asia Pacific, as compared the US and Europe, the high population is working to the advantage of manufacturers.

The fruit pectin marketplace remains moderately consolidated, with top players accounting for a majority share in the market. The players are focusing on improving their distribution networks and expanding into countries where fruit pectin is easy to source. Considering the bullish growth prospects in the fruit pectin market, it is highly likely that manufacturers will continue to focus on expansion strategies.

According to the study, fruit pectin market will also be positively influenced by growing use in pharmaceutical applications. Demand is also growing at a significant pace in the cosmetics industry, where fruit pectin is being widely used. These factors are likely to provide an impetus to the growth of fruit pectin market. Fruit pectin is available in dry and powdered form -whereas, liquid fruit pectin is derived from apples, powdered pectin is derived usually derived from apples.

The research study profiles the business and product strategies of key players in the fruit pectin market. According to the research study, some of the leading players in the fruit pectin market include Cargill Inc., Danone S.A., Kellogg NA Co., Nestlé S.A., Danisco A/S, Devson Impex Pvt. Ltd., and B&V srl, CP Kelco, and Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd

The Citrus Pectin Market research answers important questions, including the following:

Why Citrus Pectin Market players are focusing on the business expansion in region? Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Citrus Pectin Market What are the pros and cons of the Citrus Pectin Market the environment? Why players are targeting the production of segment? What are the strategies implemented by emerging players in the global Citrus Pectin Market?

Highlighted points of Citrus Pectin Market Report:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.Why choose Fact.MR?

