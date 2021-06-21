STD Diagnostics Market Key Opportunities, Process Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global STD Diagnostics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global STD diagnostics market is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Sexually transmitted infections caused by HIV type 1 and type 2 pose as important study areas with reference to public health. Rise in mortality rate, cervical cancer, ectopic pregnancy and infertility as well as HIV-related illness, all leads to empirical study of HIV and STD simultaneously. Under a syndromatic approach, STD’s rely on using flowcharts for individual STI syndrome.

Key Players:

Becton Dickinson and company

Roche Holdings AG

Hologic

BioMerieux

Alere

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix

DiaSorin

Cepheid

Orasure

Growth Drivers:

The flowcharts allow diagnoses of common STD syndromes and availability of drugs and medication provision in a specific country. The market for STD diagnostics is highly driven by rise in R&D activities and a significant shift observed in laboratory testing to point of care testing. Increasing cases of having multiple sex partners and practicing unsafe sex is likely to contribute in augmenting the market size in the near future. In addition, rise in drug addiction is indirectly proportional to the market growth.

Type Outlook:

Chlamydia testing

Syphilis testing

Gonorrhea testing

Herpes Simplex Virus testing

Human Papilloma Virus testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus testing

Chancroid testing

Testing Device Outlook:

Laboratory Devices Thermal Cyclers – PCR Lateral Flow Readers – Immuno chromatographic assays Flow Cytometers Differential Light Scattering machines Absorbance micro plate reader – Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Point of Care (PoC) Devices Phone chips (micro fluidics + ICT) Portable/bench top/rapid diagnostic kits



Location of Testing Outlook:

Laboratory Testing

Point of Care (PoC) testing

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for STD diagnostics market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America STD diagnostics industry is anticipated to rise at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period due to prevalence of health insurance plans.

Asia-Pacific region accounts for a higher share in the regional market accounting for a strong market position in the global scenario. APAC regions possess a high number of sexually transmitted diseases with an immediate need for medical attention and positive initiatives by NGO to create hygiene awareness among sex workers.

