Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market Share and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2025

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure together with forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the world Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Terminal Market.

A perfect background analysis, which has an evaluation of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics

Track and analyse competitive developments like joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments within the global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Terminal Market.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

The global carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.74 billion by 2025. It is also expected to register 10.8% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2016 to 2025. Several features like less weight, more strength, and good fire resistance are anticipated to drive the demand for such composites across the globe.

In 2015, the PAN raw material segment dominated the global market due to its enhanced properties. It is also expected to replace the petroleum pitch segment in the upcoming years due to its rising demand across several industrial sectors.

The aerospace and defense application held the largest share across the global market due to surging need for lightweight materials in aircraft manufacturing. While, the application segment of automotive is projected to witness CAGR of 14.0% from 2016 to 2025 due to implementation of stringent rules and regulations by governmental organizations.

In 2015, North America held the largest share of around 35% across the global market due to the rising presence of major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing across this region. While Europe is anticipated to register the fastest growth in terms of revenue during the forecasted period on account of stringent rules and regulations being imposed by governing organizations to curtail the vehicle emission.

Top Key Players of Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market:

Teijin Limited, BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., and SGL Group.

