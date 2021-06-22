Cisdem Video Converter 6.7.0 Optimizes Video Downloading with Sound

Minnesota, United States, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem officially announced that the flagship product – Video Converter for Mac 6.7.0. It’s just a simple upgrade, which updated the download component and solved the download failure problem.

Cisdem Video Converter is a premium video downloading software that offers high speeds and great quality. It’s also an app that can cope with many other video tasks, including converting videos, editing videos, and ripping DVDs.

“Due to the adjustment of the internal code of the video hosting websites, there may be cases where the video can’t be downloaded or the audio is lost,” said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “Version 6.7.0 fixed all download problems at this stage. You don’t need to worry that the downloaded audio or video fails to be played or only half of the video is downloaded.”

What’s new in version 6.7.0?

* Fixed the issue that some users can’t download

Main Function

1. Download online videos from popular sites

The app can download video with sound, only video, or only audio from YouTube, Twitter, MetaCafe, Facebook to name a few.

2. Convert between all kinds of video formats

It’s able to convert MOV to MP4, MP4 to AVI, AVI to WAV, WAV to AIFF, etc. Users can convert downloaded videos in any format they can think of.

3. Compatible with many devices and apps

Users can directly convert downloaded videos to iPhones, iPad, iPod, Nokia, LG, Motorola, tablets, Amazon Kindle, Sony PSP, Xbox 360, iMovie, and a whole lot more.

4. Rip DVD in original quality

Regardless of whether the DVD is protected or not, the application can rip the contents of the DVD for playback with any video player.

5. Edit and merge videos

Use its editing feature to crop and rotate videos, merge videos, adjust the saturation, brightness, hue, and contrast, etc.

6. Handle multiple tasks in bulk

It supports batch conversion and download, i.e. 2,3, 4, 5 files simultaneously.

7. Support the latest operating system

Users won’t encounter compatibility issues. The app will be upgraded and updated in real-time. Currently supports OS X 10.10 or later.

Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 6.7.0 is available to be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac.html. Users can get a lifetime license at $49.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. The free trial is available for download at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on multimedia including Video Converter, utility, PDF, and iPhone software. The company is dedicated to building highly efficient Mac software that makes life easier and processes simpler. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.