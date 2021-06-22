Microchip Simplifies Deployment of Wi-Fi 6 Access Points and Small Cell Nodes with First Multiport, Multigigabit PoE Injector

Chandler, Arizona, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Organizations can only deploy today’s Wi-Fi® 6 access points (APs) and 5G small cell access nodes where AC power is available or if their switch can deliver both power and data to them as required. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) has created a more flexible and cost-effective alternative with the first multiport Power over Ethernet (PoE) power sourcing equipment (PSE) injector, also known as a midspan, that enables any multigigabit switch to support these devices’ high powering needs and data rates, with no network configuration or downtime necessary.

“Our new family of multiport, multigigabit PoE PSE Injectors offers the easiest and most cost-effective way to install Wi-Fi 6 devices and small cell equipment,” said Iris Shuker, director of Microchip’s PoE business unit. “Patented Microchip technology solves the challenge of powering these devices while also supporting their 10 gigabit-per-second data rates. This greatly simplifies deployment of Wi-Fi 6 APs while enabling service providers, for the first time, to quickly and inexpensively install 5G picocells and femtocells wherever they are needed, which is rarely near an AC outlet.”

Multigigabit PoE-enabled switches with sufficient power for Wi-Fi 6 devices and small cell equipment are expensive and not widely adopted. A more cost-effective way to inject power into the network for these high-speed devices is to install one of Microchip’s new multiport, multigigabit midspans between them and any standard multigigabit switch. Available in 6-, 12- and 24-port configurations, each midspan supports Wi-Fi 6 devices’ high IEEE 802.11ax data rates and delivers up to 60 watts (W) of output power per port in compliance with the IEEE’s 802.3bt PoE and 10GBASE-T specifications. The midspans can be securely monitored and controlled remotely using Microchip’s web-based PowerView Pro platform.

Availability

Microchip’s PD-9506-10GC, PD-9512-10GC and PD-9524-10GC midspans are available now. For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor, or visit Microchip’s website or purchasing portal.

About Microchip’s PoE Offering

Microchip’s multiport, multigigabit midspans join a growing portfolio of indoor and outdoor PoE solutions including both multiport 1Gigabit products and single-port multigigabit options. The company is the only supplier of PoE Powered Device (PD) ICs, PoE PSE ICs, PoE systems (injectors/midspans and switches) and test equipment. Its portfolio of PoE systems enables delivery of up to 90W of flexible and reliable power over the Ethernet network to WLAN access points, network cameras, IP telephones, IP cameras and other IP-based devices.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

Press image: www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/51192065483/sizes/l/