Optical Coating Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook and Forecast, 2022

The global Optical Coating Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global optical coating market is expected to cross USD 19.70 billion by 2022. An optical surface presents an ideal optical behaviour. Thin film optics is a significant subject that encompasses the whole of optics and optical coating. Commercially, the performance of an optical coating lies in the difference between the layer interfaces, thickness of individual layers, and presence of number of layers.

Key Players:

  • Alluxa
  • Cascade Optical Corporation
  • Chroma Technology Corp.
  • Janos Technology Inc
  • Inrad Optics
  • Newport Corporation
  • Optical Coatings Japan
  • PPG Industries
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Schott AG
  • Abrisa Technologies
  • ZEISS Group

Growth Drivers:

Optical coating market is highly driven by the rise in use of AR coatings for camera, mobile, smartphones, solar cells, and corrective lenses. Rise in demand from end-use industries, military, aerospace, and defense is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Increasing use of application in electronics is expected to highly contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

  • Anti-reflective Coating
  • Reflective Coating
  • Filter Coating
  • Conductive Coating
  • Electrochromatic Coating

Application Outlook:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Solar
  • Medical
  • Architecture
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Telecommunication

Electronics and automotive segments account for a significant market share in the forecast period due to rise in demand and consumption. Production of LED lighting and PCB coating is likely to stimulate the market growth during forecast period. Technological segment for optical coatings market include E-Beam Evaporation, IAD, process and vacuum deposition and sputtering process.

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Geographical segmentation for optical coating market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American regions are expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period due to rise in production, increase in number of manufacturers, and rise in demand for filter coatings in electronic & semiconductor industry. Asia-Pacific’s industry is likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period due to increase in use of optical coatings for semiconductor and electrical purpose.

