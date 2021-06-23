Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Revenue Analysis, Development Opportunities and Forecast, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pressure Sensitive Tape Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Pressure Sensitive Tape Market is anticipated to reach USD 69.26 billion over the forthcoming period. Pressure sensitive tapes are also known as “PSA Tape”, or “Adhesive Tape”. Pressure sensitive tape is an adhesive tape that could be stuck with application of pressure, without the solvent (such as heat or water) for initiation. It is mainly used in the institutions, industry, office, home for several purposes.

Key Players:

ABI Tape Products

Adchem Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Berry Plastics

3M Company

tesa SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lintec

Advance Tapes International Limited

Jonson Tapes Limited

Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Pressure Sensitive Tape industry include increasing demand for Box/sealing, extensively used for packaging, labelling, sealing, electric insulation, general-purpose, and stationery applications. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including severer rules concerning solid waste disposable. Pressure Sensitive Tape Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Backing Material Outlook:

Polypropylene

Paper

PVC

Product Outlook:

Carton sealing Tape

Masking Tape

Double sided Tape

Electrical Tape

Application Outlook:

Packaging

Building & construction

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Health & hygiene

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes rising building activities in the US and organization growth in Canada and Mexico. Additionally, development in the US food & beverages segment is expected to drive the demand in the forecast period. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Pressure Sensitive Tapes industry comprise3M, Kruse Adhesive Tape, Vibac Group S.p.a., Nitto Denko Corporation, H.B.Fuller, tesa SE, LINTEC Corporation, Surface Shields, Saint-Gobain, CCT Tapes, NICHIBAN CO., LTD, Advance Tapes International, Scapa Group plc., Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG., CMS Group of Companies. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

