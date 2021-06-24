Serosoft Stood Strong with its Team in These Difficult Times

Indore, India, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — COVID-19 pandemic brought various changes in every industry, it is the time when everybody around us is facing challenges and problems in terms of health, money, and physically & mentally. In these tough times, it became important for us to help our individuals and the people around us.

Serosoft always urges to help its team and to do so, Serosoft has taken several initiatives to help its employees fight the pandemic. Some of these initiatives are: creating a COVID 19 internal squad, medicine delivery at the doorstep, interest-free loan facility, emotional well-being buddy, COVID-19 group health policy, availability of a bed in the hospital & consulting a doctor online. The main purpose to avail all these facilities to the team is to save the time of the patient, avoiding stress, mental support, financial support, providing essentials on time, extending help as far as possible, and overall well-being of the society.

5 responsible persons of the company were authorized as COVID Squad to stay available for the team and their family for any type of problem. The Buddy Program was also initiated to mentally help the team members who were facing any major problem in this pandemic.

Serosoft just wanted its team to stand strong in these difficult times, and hence, took some steps to support its employees like organizing a virtual Yoga session for the team to spread awareness about mental and physical wellness, virtual town hall meeting with the Serosofters to celebrate new joinings, birthdays of team members to spread happiness, and various other internal meeting programs to boost the morale of the team and to tell them that we are together in these difficult times.

It’s not just about the company and its team members, Serosoft also helps our society and people who are in need by distributing 100% safe and hygienic food packets. Serosoft and people in need require our help in these tough times, so let’s spread some kindness and love to save lives and happiness around us.