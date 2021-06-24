Bunk Tribe Holidays Pvt Ltd Launched The Ladakh Jeep Safari 2021 Tour

Delhi, India, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Ladakh is a treat to any nature lover with its pristine lakes, snow-capped mountains, beautiful rivers with their vibrant hues, grandeur monasteries, and quaint little hamlets that will take your breath away. If people craving adventure and some adrenaline rush amidst the Himalayas, Then, a jeep safari tour into the wilderness of mountains could be their calling. so Bunk Tribe Holidays Pvt Ltd has launched The Ladakh Jeep Safari 2021: The Ultimate Road Trail.

A jeep safari 2021 tour by Bunk Tribe Holidays in Ladakh is the right getaway that will assure travelers the exotic raw beauty of the Himalayan mountains for their adventurous soul. Its rough bumpy roads will meet the rustic scenic beauty of the grant mountain ranges.

16 days- 15 nights hardcore mountain trail will enrich the total traveling experience of the people. This tour will drive travelers’ way through mesmerizing landscapes from the chaotic plains of North India to the unblemished terrains of the Mighty Himalayas reaching unimaginable heights of more than 18000 feet! Furthermore, The journey takes people to ancient monasteries, beautiful temples, crystal blue lakes, mesmerizing glaciers, and treacherous heights. Known as the most beautiful destination in the world, Ladakh had been attracting a lot of tourists. Each day will hold something new for you during this incredible journey. Not just this people also get a chance to learn about the rich culture and traditions of this region. Meet the local people and enjoy a cup of hot tea with them.

Travelers will also visit the popular tourist attractions in Ladakh like Shey, Thiksey & Hemis monasteries, Tso Moriri & Pangong Lakes, high altitude passes like Tanglang La & Khardung La & the quiet villages.

The Jeep Safari tours in Ladakh all have the best vehicles, meals, accommodation during stays, and stopovers for acclimatization and all other permits included. In the wake of COVID-19, all the updated safety measurements and sanitization protocols are also being followed. So, all woes and worries around vacationing can vanish, letting people have the most amusement on the road. Bunk Tribe ensures that the entire trip is an extremely comfortable & hassle-free one. Only 60 Travellers on this Tour.

The Fixed Departure of the tour is 16 August 2021 and the Total Cost is ₹1,65,000/- per Person. Pay Only ₹35,000/- per Person Now & Reserve Your Seat. Remaining ₹1,30,000/- per Person to be Paid on or Before 15-July-2021. So get Ready to Test fitness & abilities and also, get rewarded by an unmatched sense of accomplishment with the Ladakh Jeep Safari tour 2021.

For more information, please visit- https://bunktribe.com/ladakh-jeep-trail-2021/