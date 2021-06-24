Singhania University not Declare as Fake!

Jhunjhunu, India, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Singhania University has been established by the Govt. of Rajasthan, under Ordinance 6 of 2007. It is a UGC recognized university as per Sec. 2f of the UGC Act 1956. Singhania University is situated at Pacheri Bari, Distt. Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) on the Delhi-Narnaul Singhana – Pilani Road. It is about 160 km. west of Delhi and about 165 km. north of Jaipur. The University can be reached either by rail or by road. The nearest railway stations are Narnaul (19 km.) and Chirawa (45 km.) The campus that covers an area of about 30 acres of land is picturesque and away from the din of the metropolis. Singhania University came into existence with the inspirations of Smt. Narmada Devi Singhania, mother of the founder Shri. D.C. Singhania. Singhania University was inaugurated on 21st Oct 2007 by a great visionary and a philanthropist, Shri D.C. Singhania to impart quality education of world-class standards.

Firstly, Singhania University is not a fake university because it is nowhere in the list of fake universities declared by the University Grant Commission. In the list of fake universities, the name of Singhania university cannot be found, that’s the major reason why Singhania university is not declared as fake.

Secondly, The University is under the UGC Act and established by the government of Rajasthan. Going through varieties of articles and acknowledging different views, some says Its B. Tech courses are not AICTE approved and that adds up to the reason that it can be fake but as half knowledge is dangerous, I can prove their views are wrong, here is why: Its B. Tech course are not AICTE approved & the university declares it in their website. It says “Since it’s a deemed University recognized under section 2(f) of UGC act 1956, it doesn’t need AICTE approval for its Engineering courses.” which means its B. Tech degree is equivalent to a degree awarded by any IIT, NIT & other deemed universities which don’t need AICTE approval. Hence, there is no reason for it to be declared fake.

Here’s what their former student says about university being declared as fake or not:

“No. Singhania University has not declared a fake University. I am a Passout student of Singhania university and I can proudly say that Singhania university is not a fake university because Singhania University is established by the government of Rajasthan and recognized as per section 2(f) of UGC Act, 1956 Pacheri Bari, Distt. Jhunjhunu- 333515, Rajasthan, India.

Anyone can visit UGC Website to cross-check it also. On the UGC website, a list of fake universities in Rajasthan doesn’t have Singhania University’s name. I personally have got my BSc(CBZ) degree evaluated & they have considered it as 3 Years bachelor’s degree at par with any university across the world. WES (World Education Services), Canada, USA & Australia considers this is a legitimate & genuine University. I was also in Dilemma before Pursuing a degree from this University, but after so many years of fact, checks & inquiry I was satisfied. So my personal suggestion… “Please don’t get paranoid by what other say, always prefer fact over rumor”.

These are the facts that signify that Singhania University is not declared as fake and would like to end up by quoting “Don’t be so quick to believe what you hear because lies spread quicker then the truth”.