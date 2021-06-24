Dehumidifier Market Top Players Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Dehumidifier Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global dehumidifier market is set to witness a positive CAGR during the forecast period. Dehumidifiers help in maintaining humidity levels in a complex system for industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. Dehumidifiers check the humidity level in air by extraction process and the size of dehumidifiers may vary from residential to large industries.

Key Players:

Airwatergreen

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Frigidaire (Electrolux)

General Filters, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

GE Appliances, a Haier company

MARS

LG Electronics, Inc.

Munters

Seibu Giken DST AB

Sunpentown International Inc.

Therma-Stor LLC

Growth Drivers:

Dehumidifier market is driven by factors such as increase in technological developments and construction activities worldwide. Rise in popularity of dehumidifiers across restaurants and rise in awareness about benefits of indoor air quality in the commercial sector is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Product Outlook:

Chemical Absorbent

Heat Pump

Ventilating Dehumidifier

Technology Outlook:

Cold Condensation

Sorption

Warm Condensation

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America and Europe dehumidifier market is set to witness a growing CAGR in the forecast period due to rise in construction activities and increasing usage.

Asia-Pacific’s market is anticipated to witness a staggering growth during the forecast period due to rise in food ventures and restaurants and increasing need for dehumidifiers for food preservation. Increase in health awareness and stringent norms laid by government is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. The key players in the dehumidifier industry include Heat Controller Inc, De’Longhi Appliances, Honeywell International Inc, Haier Group, General Filters and S.r.I. Electrolux.

