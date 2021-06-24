eHealth Market Share, Key Players, Revenue Drivers and Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global eHealth Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global eHealth market is driven by factors such as increase in technological developments, innovations, and rise in use of digital devices for addressing medical needs. Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

Motion Computing Inc.

Epocrates

Telecare Corporation

McKinsey & Company

Medisafe

Set Point Medical

IBM

Proteus Digital Health

Doximity

Lift Labs

Perfint Healthcare

CliniOps

Growth Drivers:

Rise in adoption of these systems by medical professionals across the world creates a conducive environment for market development. Lucrative opportunities such as market expansion, strategic alliances and collaborative ventures are paving the way for market developments.

Service Outlook:

Monitoring Services Vital Sign Monitoring Special Monitoring Adherence Monitoring Accessories Sensors Diagnosis Services Healthcare System Strengthening



Type Outlook:

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

E-Prescribing

Clinical Decision Support

Telemedicine

Consumer Health Informatics

Health Management

mHealth

Healthcare Information System

End-use Outlook:

Providers

Public and Private Insurers

Government

Healthcare Consumers

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for eHealth market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to gain a significant market growth in the forthcoming period due to increase in healthcare infrastructure, enhanced medical treatments and availability of high-level medical technologies.

Increasing awareness among patients is expected to benefit the market growth in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific’s market is likely to gain a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in use of IoT and network technologies for medical purpose.

