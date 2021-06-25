R&B Star Taurie Releases Her Stunning New Number “Hypnotize Me” Featuring Loon

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — R&B Star Taurie has recently released her new number for the world — Hypnotize Me. The sultry Nigerian-American beauty is back with a serious bang that also features another star of the music world, Loon. Her official video has been garnering hundreds of thousands of videos, not far from a million views. Her number has been receiving sweet reviews for its beautiful projection of a romantic heart seeking true love. Her impeccable Hip-Hop stance coupled with the dance carnival truly mesmerizes the viewers beyond measure.

The video begins with a video game theme which then proceeds to a spatial view with galaxies abound. The visuals are strong enough to remind one of Star Trek being taken over by the expressively intricate dance of Taurie leaves everyone, true to the title, Hypnotized. The lyrics, along with the video, captures the mind and keeps it captivated, making listeners shake and tap whether they are sitting or standing. Her sultry and sexy voice adds to the charm and mystery of Taurie who leaves no stone unturned to leave the audience reeling in her melody.

“Taurie is one of a kind. Her music, her songwriting, her dance routine is something that is unbelievable to see. The reason is that she brings a grace to the art along with talent, something that is rare to see. This 2021 Award Winner of the Home Grown Movies from the prestigious Garden State Film Festival is also a successful producer and model. Her music videos are a treat to watch and are a regular feature in clubs. She strongly believes true love exists and shows up, sooner or later for people with an unbelievably loving heart. This sentiment echoes in Hypnotize Me and her just released “Happily Falling”, whose video is out now too! Watch out for her, she’s going to be one of the biggest R&B stars the world has ever known”, said a spokesperson for Taurie at Taurie Music.

About Taurie:

Taurie is a Nigerian-American R&B singer, songwriter, producer and model. She’s the owner of Taurie Music. She is the 2021 winner of Home Grown Movies at Garden State Film Festival and has released her new music video Hypnotize Me.

For more information, please visit http://www.tauriemusic.com/

Link to YouTube Music Video “Hypnotize Me”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7oQx_xczV4&feature=youtu.be

Link To Music “Hypnotize Me (Remix)”:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/hypnotize-mremix/1573114403?i=1573114404

