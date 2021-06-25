Microencapsulation Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

The global microencapsulation market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2025. The demand for microencapsulation is increasing in various industries due to its wide applications. For instance, encapsulated food ingredients and drugs are used for effective functioning; to prevent product damage until consumption; and to protect the active ingredients from moisture, heat, or other extreme conditions, thus enhancing stability.

The microencapsulation market, on the basis of application, mainly constitutes of seven segments— pharmaceutical & healthcare products, household & personal care products, food & beverages, agrochemicals, textiles, construction materials, and others. The food & beverages segment is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing consumption of fortified food & beverages owing to its nutritional values. Since consumers are becoming more health conscious, they are demanding fortified food & beverages, which fuels the demand for microencapsulated food ingredients.

The microencapsulation market, by core material, is segmented into pharma & healthcare drugs, food additives, fragrances, agriculture inputs, phase change materials, and others. The food additives segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, due to its various applications such as nutrient retention, protection of taste or color, flavor enhancement, and food preservation through oxidation stability, which is also why most food & beverage manufacturers prefer the use of microencapsulated food additives.

The North American region is projected to hold the largest market due to its increasing use of microencapsulation for the development of several products such as phase change materials, pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs, agricultural inputs, and food additives. The market in this region is driven by technological advancements in the microencapsulation industry.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Microencapsulation Market

The microencapsulation market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Cargill, BASF, DSM, Ingredion Incorporation. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses as well, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their microencapsulation products. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increase in demand for fortified food products with health benefits

The demand for microencapsulation is increasing with the growth in demand for functional and fortified food & pharmaceutical products. Microencapsulation provides integration of minerals, vitamins, flavors, essential oils, and other additives in food products to enhance the functional properties of products. The pharmaceutical sector is also greatly influenced by microencapsulation technologies due to the benefits achieved by the manufacturers. Along with the encapsulation of drugs, other active ingredients such as peptides, proteins, and DNA/RNA molecules are also encapsulated in the pharmaceutical sector to meet the market demand for value-added products.

Restraint: Competition for basic raw material

Although a large number of market players have adopted the microencapsulation technology in various industries, constant R&D is required to sustain in the market. The high cost of R&D resources, along with the processing technology, is hindering the market growth. The development of microencapsulated material is sometimes customized, and at times is required to be carried out at an industrial scale instead of a pilot scale. This increases the processing cost of products and ultimately leads to an increase in their cost.

Opportunities: Development of advanced technologies to tap niche markets

With the increasing demand for microencapsulated products, significant R&D activities are being carried out by various companies in the market; this has been aiding the growth of the microencapsulation market sufficiently. New technologies are required in microencapsulation to tap niche markets such as the use of PCMs in energy application and cancer & brain tumor-specific drug delivery. The market players in PCMs are working on new product developments, microencapsulation technologies, improvement in latent heat storage capacity, as well as evaluation of different phase change temperature options, to enhance the performance of their products. However, no technologies are available for the use of microencapsulated PCMs above 500°C (932°F), which is required in the energy sector. Therefore, addressing this need is expected to provide opportunities for the market.

The key players profiled in the global market include BASF (Germany), Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Syngenta Crop Protection (Switzerland), Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Sensient Technologies (US), Lycored Corp. (UK), Balchem Corporation (US), Encapsys (US), Arcade Beauty (US), and Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany) Ingredion Incorporation (US), Kerry (Ireland), Cargill (US), Firmenich Incorporation (Switzerland), Dupont (US), Aveka Group (US), Advanced Bionutrition Corp (US), Tastetech Encapsulation Solutions (UK), Sphera Encapsulation (Italy), Clextral (France), Vitasquare (Netherlands), and Microtek (US). . These companies are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.