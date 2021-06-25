Plant-based Dairy Market Research by Fact.MR Forecast 2020 to 2030

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Plant-based Dairy market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the Plant-based Dairy market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the Plant-based Dairy market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Plant-based Dairy across various industries and regions. Market dynamics including latest trends, challenges, growth opportunities, and drivers for is also provided in the Plant-based Dairy market report.

Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global plant-based dairy market. The study provides a detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the plant-based dairy market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the plant-based dairy market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact.MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the plant-based dairy market during the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the plant-based dairy market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the plant-based dairy market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the Fact.MR study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro- as well as micro-economic factors that are impacting developments in the plant-based dairy market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the plant-based dairy market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the plant-based dairy market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

The global plant-based dairy market is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, more so amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as plant-based dairy products offer numerous health benefits, thereby boosting the human immune system. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and other organizations to promote the consumption of plant-based protein products have also contributed significantly to market growth.

For instance, the Government of Canada has launched the Protein Industries Canada (PIC) Supercluster in order to grow the plant-based food & beverage business in the country. Under this project, the Canadian government invests in various plant-based businesses. Apart from this, global animal rights organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) promote the consumption of plant-based food & beverages by conducting various awareness events and campaigns.

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global plant-based dairy market will expand at a value CAGR of 11.5%, and account for US$ 32 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Plant-based Dairy Market Study

The global plant-based dairy market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8% in terms of volume.

Plant-based milk products will hold the maximum share in terms of value, and are projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 5.7 billion during the forecast period.

Organic plant-based dairy products are expected to progress at a CAGR of 13% in terms of value, and are expected to gain 406 BPS in their market share by the end of the forecast period.

By end use, the business to consumer (B2C) segment is expected to account for a majority share in terms of value, projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 14.6 billion during the forecast period.

The retail sales channel is expected to a hold majority value share in the global plant-based dairy market, and is expected to be valued 2.6X than direct sales at the end of forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the market share in terms of value. However, the region is expected to lose 314 BPS from its market share in terms of value by the end of forecast period.

In-depth analysis of supply-side and demand-side trends.

Direct and indirect impacts of the growth of relevant markets on the Plant-based Dairy

Importance of segment in various regions.

Accurate Y-o-Y growth of the global Plant-based Dairy

Consumption trends among individuals across the globe.

