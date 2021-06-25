Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market worth $35.6 Million – Increasing Funding and Research Grants

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market Revolutionary Primer for Clinical Decision Support (Market Dynamics, Case Studies, Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)) – Global Forecast to 2022″, the MDSS for sepsis market is expected to reach USD 35.6 Million, at a CAGR of 24.3%.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing funding and research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes.

Objectives of the Study:

To define, describe, and forecast the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market on the basis of region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Increasing funding & research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. In addition, machine learning & artificial intelligence in CDSS is posing as a lucrative opportunity for the market in the coming years.

Various players in the market offer sepsis CDS solutions embedded in their EHR while there are others who offer separate surveillance solutions for sepsis.

North America dominated the MDSS Market.

Geographically, the North American market accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing efforts to curb healthcare spending, federal initiatives such as the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, and rising investments in HCIT solutions in the country. Major players providing sepsis CDS modules include Cerner, Epic, and MEDITECH. Third-party vendors like VigiLanz, Iatric Systems, and PeraHealth are also based out of the US. The presence of these key players in the country has made the US a center of innovation in the CDSS market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the use of HCIT solutions for sepsis management, high number of installations of CDS solutions, and various studies have been conducted to check benchmark for the efficacy of different solutions in the US.

Europe accounted for second largest share of the market and followed by Asia Pacific in 2017. The large share of the European global medical decision support systems for sepsis market can be attributed to the increasing initiative by government to prevent avoidable cases of sepsis and spread sepsis awareness. For instance, in March 2018, under the patronage of the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, more than 40 European member organizations gathered under the Global Sepsis Alliance. The Alliance aimed at encouraging all European countries to develop national Action Plans and strategies to improve prevention, recognition, management, and rehabilitation of sepsis; promote sepsis awareness; and encourage and support the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) to engage in sepsis education for citizens and healthcare professionals.

Wolters Kluwer Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Amara Health Analytics (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Ambient Clinical Analytics (US), Iatric Systems Inc. (US), PeraHealth Inc. (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market.