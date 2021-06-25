Education PC Market Share, Trends, and Revenue Analysis Report by 2024

Global education PC market is expected to experience brisk growth owing to increase in smart software adaptation for teaching purpose. In addition, rapid growth in education and learning industry is expected to complement the market growth over the next seven years. In course of educational institute that is responsible for incorporating smart technique such as methods used in videos, presentations and interactive modules to facilitate teaching and learning processes is expected to fuel market growth exponentially. Education PC is equipped to provide important content in animation and video form via internet. Increasing demand in high speed internet coupled with high broadband connection is expected to boost the global market growth over the forecast period. The major advantages of adopting education PC is its adaptability and flexibility in relation to different students with different grasping capabilities.

With the technological advancement such as the LCMS and the LMS, the education PC market is benefitted the course content inventors to design vast range of online content in course to major content related to topic is now accessible via internet, colleges and schools are using laptops and desktops for better and efficient content delivery to students, Moreover, it encourages online course materials sharing through internet. Rise in need for standardized testing culture in education sector is estimated to contribute for the education PC market growth Technology advancements have increased the innovative hardware production which has further improved the internet connectivity. This advancement is expected to increase the demand for this industry. The education market has witnessed increase in demand for digital learning processes in recent past.

The rise in demand for digital learning processes is presumed to enhance the industry growth. Moreover, this system has easy to adapt characteristic which is expected to increase the demand in forecast period. Government initiatives for e-learning and digital education implementation across the globe in order to enhance learning and increase literacy rate is expected to drive the industry growth. Everyday change in teaching culture requires innovative development according to latest trend. These changes are estimated to hamper industry growth. This industry requires huge funding due to lack in required fund source is expected to hinder the demand for this system in near future.

Increase in Demand for Technology based teaching system and need for improved online training is an opportunity for the industry vendors to expand in this vertical. Several instructors are not experts and have little experience in smart software usage which is presumed to restrict the industry growth. Due to this the instructors are not able to convey their ideas to the students via PC. Furthermore, lack in knowledge on how to access the software is expected to limit the growth. These factors are expected to restrict these industries development over the forecast period. Spreading awareness about the benefits related to these platforms implementation is expected to be major challenge in this industry.

Based on application the market is segmented as school, universities, educational consultancies, and autonomous institutes. Laptop and desktop computers are the different PC types. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are the dominant regional markets for this industry. Developing region such as Asia Pacific are the regional markets that are expected to witness huge demand for this system in the forecast period. North America appeared as the maximum revenue contributing regional market due to the constant R&D initiatives along with technological innovation which is leading to the better products development. And with rise in demand for technology based teaching institute this region is presumed to witness industry expansion. Thus this is further expected to boost the regional market growth. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the next six years due to increasing awareness and adaptation pertaining to the advanced smart software based learning.

Rise in educational institute and increase in requirement for high literacy rate will further cater to market growth in this region. Rise in government investments for this education PC implementation is expected to boost the demand for this industry in the coming years.Education PC market is high cost intensive and requires huge investment for initial setup. Industry participants are investing heavily on research and development to have competitive advantage. Prominent industry participants include IBM Corp., SMART Technologies Inc., AT&T Technologies Inc., Blackboard Inc., Dell Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., HP, Lenovo Group Ltd., Toshiba, Panasonic, Samsung, Alphabetics Computer Services, Compaq, LG, Sony, AsusTek, HCL and NEC

