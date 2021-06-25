Infection Surveillance Solutions Market — Future Industry Growth Analysis

Posted on 2021-06-25 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Technology // 0 Comments

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global infection surveillance solutions market is projected to reach USD 508.8 Million by 2021, at  a CAGR of 14.1% from 2016 to 2021. The market has witnessed substantial  growth in the past few years driven by the increasing incidence of  healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), government policies for  preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of  surgeries. However, factors such as high cost of software, reluctance  among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare tools, and  dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are  expected to restrain the growth of the infection surveillance solutions  market to a certain extent.

Get a PDF Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21857517

The  infection surveillance solutions market is segmented based on product,  end user, and region. Based on products, the market is segmented into  software and services. The software segment is further segmented into  on-premise and web-based software. Services are further divided into  product support & maintenance, training & consulting, and  implementation services. In 2015, the software segment accounted for the  largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market. The  services segment is expected to register the highest growth due to the  higher adoption of infection surveillance software and its associated  services in healthcare facilities.

By  end user, the infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into  hospitals and long-term care facilities. Hospitals are further  subdivided into large, medium-sized, and small hospitals. Long-term care  facilities are segmented into nursing homes, skilled nursing  facilities, and assisted living facilities. In 2015, the large hospitals  segment accounted for the largest share of the global infection  surveillance solutions market for hospitals. The complexity of managing  HAIs rises with the increase in the size of hospitals, as more patients  need to be monitored at a time; this is the primary reason for the large  share of this end-user segment.

The  infection surveillance solutions market in the Asia-Pacific region is  expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players  during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is majorly  attributed to the rising incidences of HAIs, increased awareness and  accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare  spending, and rapid improvements in the health insurance sector in this  region.

The  global infection surveillance solutions market is highly fragmented,  with a large number of companies offering infection surveillance  solutions. These key players include Becton, Dickinson and Company  (U.S.), Premier Inc. (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands,), Baxter  International Inc. (U.S.), GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Medical  Software (U.S.), Deb Group Ltd (U.K.), Hygreen Inc. (U.S.), RL Solutions  (Canada), and TRUVEN Health Analytics (U.S)

