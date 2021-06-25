Global Vehicle Mounted Spotlights Market to Close in on US$ 1 Billion by 2030

The global vehicle mounted spotlights market is set to observe a sizeable growth rate of over 4% in the coming decade. In the past years, this market grew at a modest pace of 3.5%, owing to declining demand from the automobile industry. However, advancements in technology and adoption of LED-based vehicle mounted spotlights have augmented market growth. In the coming decade, widespread adoption of wireless control vehicle mounted spotlights by leveraging manufacturing practices to come up with snazzy products will complement market expansion. Also, all-weather-proof rugged spotlights that can be used in challenging surroundings are predicted to drive the market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5403

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global vehicle mounted spotlights market will progress at a steady rate to close in on a valuation of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2030.

Vehicle Mounted Spotlights Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the vehicle mounted spotlights market with detailed segmentation on the basis of light source, wattage, lumens, control type, module shape, end use, sales channel, and key regions.

Light Source

LED

HID

Halogen

Incandescent

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5403

Wattage

Below 25 W

25-50 W

50-100 W

100-150 W

Above 150 W

Lumens

Below 2500 Lumens

2500-5000 Lumens

5000-10000 Lumens

Above 10000 Lumens

Control Type

Wired

Wireless

Hybrid (Wired+Wireless)

Module Shape

Round/Oval

Square/Rectangle

End Use

Construction

Agriculture

Utility

Industrial

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5403

Expansion of Product Portfolio by Key Players

Key players such as Golight Inc. and Larsen Electronics are focusing on product launches, and in 2019, launched several advanced products to cope up with the rising need for advanced vehicle mounted spotlights. Expansion of portfolio of offerings, including restructuring and revamping of distribution channels, is predicted to significantly impact growth in the market. This is also remunerative in preserving healthy client relations and expanding the clientele base across different regions.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/18/2002632/0/en/Aerospace-Parts-Manufacturing-Market-to-Grow-1-5X-Through-2029-Replacement-of-End-of-Life-Aircraft-Fleets-to-Accelerate-Sales-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com