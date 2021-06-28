Demand for Swine Feed Market to Register a Steady Growth at a CAGR of 3.9% Between 2017 and 2022

Fact.MR’s recently published report projects that the global swine feed market will reach a valuation in excess of US$ 160,100 Mn by the end of 2022. Swine feed is considered to be a potent source of nutrients that are essential for proper growth of pigs. Swine feed consist of healthy additives that greatly enhances food quality. Over the recent years, demand for swine feed has increased to a notable extent since a majority of pig farms are now focused on supplying high-quality feed to pigs. In modern pig farms, a large portion of investment is dedicated to procurement of high-grade swine feed in order to ensure healthy breeding and greater meat production.

Manufacturers of animal feeds are concentrating on adding highly nutritious feed extracts and additives to their products for making them more easily digestible. Emulsifier, antioxidant, antimicrobials and enzymes are some of the important feed essences that are usually added to pig diet. Global swine feed market is expected to grow over the next couple of years due to increasing consumption of pork across the globe. Manufacturers are introducing swine feed of various forms such as minerals concentrated feed, vitamins concentrated feed, and cereals based feed.

Moreover, swine feed also include certain types of grass, hay and legumes. Addition of such ingredients makes swine feed rich in minerals, vitamins and fibre content. Factor as such are expected to supplement the growth of the global market for swine feed during the forecast period. Farm owners are becoming more aware about what is right for the proper growth of their cattle including pigs, chickens and sheep. Therefore, farm owner are opting for feed ingredients that can enhance the resistance of their cattle against various enzootic ailments. The market is also expected to influenced by increasing availability of premium-quality swine feed

Market Taxonomy

Diet Type Prestarter Diets

Starter Diets

Grower Diets

Finisher Diets

Other Diets Type Feed Ingredients Wheat

Corn

Barley

Soyabean Meal

Rapeseed Meal

Sunseed Meal

Others Feed Ingredientsa Feed Additives Vitamins

Antioxidants

Feed acidifiers

Feed enzymes

Amino acids

Others

Competition Tracking

BENEO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC. Alltech Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Nutreco N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Kent Nutrition Group Inc. are the leading market players mentioned in Fact.MR’s report.

