Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.30 Gains the Ability to Display the Timeline Data

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.30 adds support for more types of Microsoft account data, including Windows 10 Timeline, Account Activity (logins to the account), OneDrive files, recent OneDrive files history, and files from Microsoft Personal Vault. This update also fixes a number of issues found in prior releases.

Windows Timeline

Windows Timeline feature improves the presentation of tasks by displaying the history of user actions. It contains timestamped information about the user’s launched applications, searches, documents, and Web browsing history. Windows synchronizes the Timeline across devices when the user signs into the Microsoft account. Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.30 displays the content of the Microsoft account, extracted by Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.70, in a convenient layout. The ability to analyze user’s historical activities, such as app usage and Web page visits, making investigations more efficient.

Personal Vault and OneDrive

Personal Vault is a protected area in OneDrive that can be accessed with a strong authentication method or a second step of identity verification, such as your fingerprint, face, PIN, or a code sent to you via email or SMS. Although the files in Personal Vault have an extra layer of security, the recently updated Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.70 can now retrieve this information without the need to perform an additional (double) authentication. The latest version of Elcomsoft Phone Viewer supports parsing of these data types enabling experts to use Personal Vault and OneDrive files in their investigations.

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.30 change log:

* Added support for new data in Microsoft accounts (Apps and services, recent OneDrive files list, OneDrive files)

* Removed zero-sized media files

* Improved location history parsing for iOS 14 backups and file system images

* Multiple Wi-Fi connection data improvements: removed duplicates, iOS 14 fixes

* Latitude and longitude from EXIF data is now shown separately

* Removed AppleDouble media files

* Web plugin is now called “Web and History”

Visit https://www.elcomsoft.com/epv.html to learn more and try out the new version of Elcomsoft Phone Viewer.