Pantusa Towing & Recovery Adds Heavy-Duty Towing in El Paso

Posted on 2021-06-29 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

El Paso, Texas, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pantusa Towing & Recovery is pleased to announce they have recently added a heavy-duty wrecker to their fleet. This new vehicle will allow them to provide the reliable heavy-duty towing services area businesses may require.

When heavy equipment breaks down on the road, it can be challenging to find a towing company with the necessary equipment to handle the job. Pantusa Towing & Recovery proudly offers the reliable service their clients need with heavy-duty towing options that can accommodate most heavy equipment. Their trained team has the experience necessary to secure larger vehicles to their trucks and provide the fast, efficient service drivers need when they break down on the roadside.

With the addition of heavy-duty towing to their El Paso location, Pantusa Towing & Recovery can proudly serve a more extensive customer base, ensuring all businesses have access to the towing services they require. Their team arrives on the scene with the necessary equipment to tow the vehicle to the nearest repair shop to get customers back on the road as quickly as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about the new heavy-duty towing equipment can find out more by visiting the Pantusa Towing & Recovery website or by calling 1-915-975-7356.

About Pantusa Towing & Recovery: Pantusa Towing & Recovery is a full-service towing company with locations in San Antonio and El Paso, TX; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; and Philadelphia, PA. They proudly offer all types of towing services, from residential to heavy-duty towing. Their professional team handles any job quickly and efficiently, always bringing the equipment they need to get the job done.

Press Release Contact :
Company: Pantusa Towing & Recovery
Address: 3920 Square Dance Road
City: El Paso
State: TX
Zip code: 79938
Telephone number: 1-915-975-7356

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution