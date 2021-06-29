Obtain Exceptionally High-Quality CNC Machined Parts From CNC Manufacturing

Houston, United States, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — CNC Manufacturing (https://cncmanufacturing.net) designs, develops and manufactures CNC machined parts for companies from various industries, such as aerospace, construction, consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive industries. They offer different services to provide bespoke solutions to their clients using over 150 machines for production and quality control. They guarantee that their products can increase efficiency and productivity and are of exceptional quality and durability.

They provide affordable, high-quality, long-lasting and expertly crafted CNC machined parts through their CNC machining services. They ensure manufacturing CNC machined parts tailored to meet their clients’ business requirements, starting from samples and prototypes to finished products. They offer these parts in various high-quality pure metals, alloys, precious metals, plastics, rubber, synthetic materials, and more. They can also apply a range of coatings in the finished products through their metal finishing services, making durable and appealing CNC machined parts.

Moreover, CNC Manufacturing can make metal sheets that can be at least 3mm thick and made from copper, steel, or other metal preferred, allowing them to develop any size and shape easily and quickly. They also have 72 CNC milling machines and five top-of-the-line axis milling machines for their milling services, coordinating up to five processes to divide workload on larger projects and minimise project times. They guarantee to produce high-quality results, fine details and complex shapes. They can also automate the cutting process and develop parts to a strict specification with the highest precision and efficiency using their CNC turning machine or lathe.

They are indeed a reliable company when it comes to CNC machining services. They have professionals who can give design suggestions to save time and money during a project’s early stages. They can provide a sample two hours after receiving the project drawings, ensuring to finish the project quickly and efficiently. They are also ISO 9001 certified and have a strict quality control system. According to them: “We additionally benefit from comprehensive procedures and internal policies that ensure our equipment is maintained to the highest standards and regularly calibrated to minimise any risk of error”.

About CNC Manufacturing

Kim Qin founded CNC Manufacturing in 2001. Since then, the company has expanded, hired more staff, and invested in numerous machines like lathes and milling machines to ensure the quality of their products. This company provides advanced engineering solutions, specialising in the production of CNC turning and machining parts. They offer their products to numerous companies from different industries, such as aerospace, construction, consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive. For inquiries, you can contact them by filling out their contact form at https://cncmanufacturing.net/get-a-quote. As an alternative, you can send them an email at info@cncmanufacturing.net or talk to one of their representatives through these numbers: 86-15814312928 / 0769-83287680.