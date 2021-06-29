New Jawline Building Technology Is Conquering The World

Riga, Latvia, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — CHISELL, a jawline exercise tool, is the pioneer of the newly-emerged jawline development industry that helps people achieve good jawline and look better. As a true engineering marvel CHISELL is used by thousands of progress-striving people in 120 countries worldwide as a jaw exerciser.

One of the biggest challenges growing startups like CHISELL face is staying updated with research and constantly improving their performance. The company is not afraid to experiment and think outside the box to develop an efficient and more exciting product. As the front-runners of the jawline development industry, CHISELL is learning fast from its mistakes to maintain its competitive edge. ​CHISELL​, as a self-development company, is here to change the status quo, which can be done only by thinking differently.

CHISELL wants to be sure that its chew exercise product brings maximum results for training your jawline efficiently. As a result, CHISELL aims for an anatomically correct product with maximized durability and fresh style. CHISELL is in constant contact with dental field specialists to create an anatomic wonder. As a result of their research, they’ve introduced three different product resistances: Light Bite, Regular Bite, and Tough Bite.

CHISELL works by enabling the growth of jaw muscles called masseter muscles. When you chew a high-resistance CHISELL jawline exerciser, you directly engage your masseter muscles leading to hypertrophy. Through consistent jawline workouts, the additional muscle volume begins to impact your jawline appearance visually.

By performing jawline exercises, you will notice a growth at the corners of the lower jaw. This area protrudes further to the sides, creating a sharper contrast between your neck and the jaw. The contrast is what makes the shadow we call a “jawline.” By increasing the contrast through jaw muscle growth, the jawline becomes more visible and well-defined. In addition to the contrast, an improvement to the overall face shape can be observed.

As the muscles increase in size, the lower jaw begins to look wider in proportions to the face. This change leads to more appealing square-like features of the face.

With the masseter muscles growing in size, there will be a visual change happening to the jawline. The corner of the jawline near the ears will become more pronounced from the muscle volume growth. In turn, this creates the desired gain in jawline definition and strength. As a result, some users may experience a hollow cheek enhancement as a result of CHISELL workouts.

Like any other muscle growth in the body, individual CHISELL results will depend on several factors. For instance, the consistency level plays a significant role. The recommended workout frequency is 4 to 5 times per week. How quickly the visual change will become noticeable is a factor of body fat percentage – the less, the faster. Furthermore, what kind of food, specifically nutrition, you consume plays a role. For any muscle to grow, you need to supply the body with an adequate amount of amino acids and other nutrients.

On average, CHISELL users report initial jawline improvement after two weeks of jaw workouts, noticeable transformation after a month, and significant improvement after ten weeks of consistent usage.

One of the ways CHISELL addresses its transparency and constant development as the jawline front-runner is the survey results paper in cooperation with orthodontists on CHISELL’s potential effect on teeth, temporomandibular joints, and skull structure. In 3 months, CHISELL created the 1st dentists/orthodontists survey results paper in the jawline development industry that puts CHISELL ahead of other companies in scientific surveying for more accurate and detailed product analysis.

During this period, CHISELL interviewed 30 specialists in the dentist industry from 12 different countries, such as the US, Germany, the UK, Canada, Switzerland. As a result of the paper, CHISELL has the orthodontists and dentists’ survey approval that its jawline tool increases the size of masseter muscles, leading to a more highlighted jawline. The report answered many vital questions on CHISELL’s usage and effect on overall body integrity. Specialists recommend workout with CHISELL 2-3 times per week, for around 10-15 minutes. This routine will ensure healthy usage of the product and no harm to the body. Moreover, the first results of the highlighted jawline will happen after just a few months of training.

CHISELL is also engaging with the mewing community to promote correct tongue posture and breathing habits. This collaborative effort helps deliver the clearest message to customers about the safer natural facial transformation!

As a progressive company, CHISELL is willing to support any further research related to CHISELL products and the jawline industry. Therefore, CHISELL can ensure the constant development of its products and provide additional value for its customers.

You can perform jaw exercise and build your jawline just like any other muscle in the human body. Training consistency, correct technique, and nutrition will result in a more defined muscle that will increase the contrast between your jaw and neck, allowing for a sharper shadow to be produced. As a result, you will have a more highlighted jawline.

Another goal for CHISELL would be to change a worldwide belief about the natural facial transformation once and for all. Surgery is expensive, and it tampers with the natural harmony of the face. Moreover, it can potentially cause nerve damage and joint pain. CHISELL gives you a chance to be the creator of your face, and with time and patience, determine how sharp and robust your jaw will be.

Learn more about CHISELL at https://chisell.eu/