BPC (UK): are ready for the final lifting of covid restrictions.

London, UK, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — As the road map to the final lifting of covid restrictions stutters its way into July, like many other businesses, we are planning with excitement at the prospect of all legal restrictions finally being lifted.

Whilst the original date of the lifting of restrictions planned for the 21st June came and went with much frustration and disappointment, we are all confident that the day will come during July, and we will move closer to normality.

Retail, hospitality, and the leisure industries have been hit the hardest over the last 16 months with different restrictions limiting the ability for many in the sector to be able to operate anywhere close to capacity and this has affected many industries reliant on this sector. We are no different, with many of our major customers seeing a decline in their sales of thermal paper products, till rolls, and tickets for the leisure industries. We have all had to work hard to put ourselves in a strong position for when the economy gets back to normal.

At BPC (UK), we have been working hard on making sure we are at capacity and have stock ready for this final ‘Freedom Day’. Whilst we have benefitted from continued business from the sectors that have managed to remain open, we are expecting an influx of large sales orders when capacity restrictions are ditched, enabling businesses to get larger volumes of customers through the doors and we are asking our customers to get their orders in early to help us satisfy this inevitable surge in demand. We do not want to let any of our trade customers down and want to continue providing the fast and efficient service we have become known for, so please speak to our sales team if you anticipate placing a large order soon.

We now have most of our team back operating our converting, slitting, and printing machines, with our order books starting to fill up, and we look forward to getting back to business doing what we do best, which is supplying the highest quality thermal paper products, till rolls, receipts, and tickets at the best trade prices to our loyal customer base.

BPC (UK) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of paper rolls. We manufacture and supply thermal rolls of any size, POS, transport tickets, leisure, and most other grades of paper roll. BPA-free and phenol-free grades are available now at great prices.

