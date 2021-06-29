Hello Shraa Interduce New Artificial Intelligence English Learning App

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — The best part about the learning apps is the facility that they provide to encourage the students. We, the team of Helloshraa, have always tried to be the backbone support for all the learners who are trying to improve themselves in English. The motto and mission vision of Hello shraa is to build the gap between the English communication of native speakers and an Indian speaker. It won’t be difficult for you learners to Speak English Fluently as we have an excellent team who can guide and help you become better before we start; a hearty congratulations to all the students who have sown the seed for learning English. Keep rolling the ball to know more about Helloshraa and what we provide.

The mission of Helloshraa

The main motto of Helloshraa is to become India’s No.1 English learning platform by helping students achieve their goals. We have to take care of the nation, and Hello shraa will always increase the employment rate across the country. We are helping our students rise to a high standard that will help them get more job opportunities in foreign. The other motto is to import more job opportunities in the country. We are also training people according to BPO and Non-BPO business needs.

Download the App https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gais.helloshraa

Best online certification programmes

Helloshraa provides the best online certification programmes with limited offers for students, encouraging them to learn more. We don’t help you with your English, but the team is also happy to support your personal and career growth. In reflection of this idea, we have so many different online certification programmes, which includes improving your business English, helping to crack your job interviews, assist you in being exceptional during group discussions, helping students with personality and soft skills. The proudest certification programme is for our beloved homemakers. You don’t have to put your dream to a halt because team Helloshraa also provides home makers’ English online course.

Dedicated faculties and trainers

Team Hello Shraa do not just wish to become the best spoken English app but also wish to raise every one of the students to a better stage. We have more than 150,000+ students who are being trained by more than 450+ trainers who are dedicated. Their dedication, along with their 15+ years of experience, will help you in gaining laurels. Our trainers always are available, which will help you in clarifying all your doubts. Their friendly nature will be supporting you in achieving your goals.

Download Spoken English App

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gais.helloshraa

Join team Hello Shraa and build your growth

Team Hello Shraa provides 60+ hours of online training, live lectures with professional trainers, and industry expert interaction, which helps you build your confidence. We also provide a lifetime of job assurance that is motivation and our aim to help students get into a better place as the job is an important stage in their lives. Helloshraa has an exceptional team of trainers who train students in different domains such as grammar, accent, personality and group discussions. So, join us and reach a successful destination in your English skills.

Contact

Mahesh Plaza, 1st Floor, Sr.No 134

near Lodha Hospital

Warje, Pune

Maharashtra 411058

India

phone : +91 9156311499

Website https://helloshraa.com