India based Grazing Minds to set up learning lab in Africa – to offer affordable skilling solution

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Grazing Minds is a consulting edtech platform providing live online courses and mentoring to young professionals. It has now earmarked $300,000 for investment by the end of 2021 through UK’s DH Holdings, for it’s foray into Kenyan Markets – marking it’s entry into Africa, announced today in a statement.

Founded in 2018, by Asish Dash, Grazing Minds aims to help young professionals to learn and create careers in BFSI, logistics, marketing and hospitality by providing them with knowledge, one to one mentoring, support for interviews and even redesigning their professional profiles.

The startup plans to use the investment to develop a customized and localized online platform to widen its edtech services in Kenya and expand to other MENA countries.

“In our ever-changing world, it is quite crucial to equip our youth with different skills and knowledge enabling them to become thought master. Such skills need not be expensive, like it has become these days and that is where we want to help with our under $30 courses!! Grazing Minds will help learners by developing their critical thinking skills and setting them up for future success.” Said Saksi Rawat, CEO for Grazing Minds Africa.

B2C Skilling is the next big segment for Grazing Minds – the consulting to training company, which will not only give it a large user base, but also strengthen Grazing Mind’s leadership position in the edtech segment.

Last October, Grazing Minds partnered with Belgium based firm Perett Education Group to provide online learning to its customers, affiliates, and employees at a discounted rate. Perett has more than six hundred thousand students spending an average of 77 minutes every day on its platform across Europe.

