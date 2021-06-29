Snipitz Founder Stepping Up As President to Introduce the Snipitz™ CDI, Content Delivery Interface , The First Web and Mobile App Supporting Live Events Utilizing a Never Seen Before Interface

Frisco, TX, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Denny Darmo wants to make sure that when you watch live content, you are in control of that experience. To make this possible, Mr. Darmo has supported a development team for nearly two years to introduce Snipitz™ and its CDI, Content Delivery Interface. Snipitz™ is a web and mobile application that empowers viewers to choose their own perspectives when watching live events and videos. He is excited that the company’s technological advancements and growth allow for a natural progression from ‘founder’ to President. Through a revolutionary Content Delivery Interface (CDI), multiple camera angles are presented as options to a viewer to toggle between simultaneously during a live event.

Imagine following your favorite golfer through an entire 18-hole tournament instead of being subject to watch what the network wants to feed you. Or, watching a live concert and switching between the front row view, the backstage cameras, or an angle from over the drum kit. Add on picture-in-picture, a ‘Snipz’ video clip-to-share capability, and interact with other viewers and connections with a social media interface – you have YouTube marrying Facebook on steroids. Mr. Darmo shys away from being compared to an existing video and social media platform because the intent is to have Snipitz on a peer-to-peer, distributed blockchain that doesn’t exist today. “I have great respect for the history of social media and online video, where would we be without those pioneers? However, the pendulum has swung as consumers have spoken.

The user needs to know that they are in charge of their own content, choices, and experiences at all times. Snipitz will ensure that these capabilities are deliverable. I could not be more excited to lead such a dynamic group and have the honor to take on this position to help spearhead the distribution of our groundbreaking technology. I believe Snipitz and our CDI will be used by every content provider in the future and this is only the beginning.” The Snipitz™ application is fully functional and is inactive beta testing for release and whitelable solutions. For more information, please visit www.Snipitz.app and direct media inquiries to Deb Colitas, Director of Marketing & Communications at Media@Snipitz.ap

