Gujarat, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Termites are active throughout the year. These unwelcome pests make their presence known during the warmer months through swarms, droppings, and discarded wings. Termite swarms signal the beginning of the termite season, which occurs once a year. They build nests both above and below ground, and if they gain access to your home, they can cause costly structural damage.

Get a termite inspection if you see flying termites around or inside your home. This could be a precursor to two potential threats:

You already have a termite problem.

You are at risk of termite infestation.

10 common FAQs about Termites:

1. Do termites have wings? Can they fly?

They certainly can. But not all of them. Only winged termites can fly for a short time before losing their wings.

Termites with wings have wings at different stages of their life cycle. A termite colony is divided into four castes, which are as follows:

Termite king & queen

Workers

Soldiers

Alates or flying termites

Only alates have wings and can fly among the termite castes.

2. What are flying termites?

Flying termites are swarmers, which are adult reproductive termites.

3. How do termites fly their way into your home?

Wood-to-soil contact, such as deck posts, doorframes, and porch steps or supports, is one of the most common ways for termites to enter your home. They can also get in through cracks in the brick mortar and foundation.

4. How does flying termites look like in terms of their appearance?

They range in size from 1/4 to 3/8 of an inch depending on the species. They are typically of a light colour. They have two pairs of wings that are the same size.

5. What is the colour of termite wings?

Termite wings are either white or translucent in colour. They have two pairs of wings, both of which are the same size.

6. Do flying termites cause serious trouble?

Flying termites are an indication of potential property damage. Termite colonies typically reach maturity in three to six years and produce alates. Termite workers feed on wood during this time, causing costly damage to your home or property. Because the worker stage termites eat the soft interior portions of the wood while leaving the outer shell intact, it may take some time before the damage manifests itself in the form of cracks, mud tubes, or the collapse of the building’s wood.

7. What is the reason behind swarming of flying termites?

Termites swarm to breed and establish new colonies, signalling the start of the termite life cycle.

8. What are flying termites attracted to?

Light is extremely appealing to winged termites. They swarm around sources of light, such as street lamps.

9. When does termites shed their wings?

Yes. They land, shed their wings, and begin the process of establishing a new colony after successfully mating with other termites.

10. What is the lifespan of the flying termites?

They only last a few minutes. The swarmers fly a short distance before collapsing to the ground and shedding their wings. The majority of swarmers die within a day or two of the swarm.