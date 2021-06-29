Rock Guitars’ EddieA Follows an Eight-Step Process to Address and Correct Fret Buzz on Guitars

Applegate, California, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — The notable guitar luthier in California, EddieA has made history with his guitaristry that combines artwork and performance. He handcrafts the rocky finish on his high-performance guitars. These Rock Guitars were quick at gaining traction across the United States.

Continuing with his passion for designing and engineering guitars, EddieA has configured a unique 8 step process to carefully work on each fret to level it to its two neighboring frets. High or low frets are caused either due to poor fret installation or leveling. If the guitar buzzes in one area and plays clean elsewhere, the chances are that the reason is a high or low fret. Over time, it may cause the frets to loosen and sneak to the top of the fretboard, putting the guitar out of shape.

After the extensive inspection of each fret, EddieA addresses and corrects all higher frets to avoid fret buzz or other annoying symptoms. The process makes use of a precision tool known as the Fret Guruleveling bar to achieve the perfect level. Lastly, these guitars are to be polished. With each guitar consuming untold hours of handcrafted detail work, it’s sure to outcast an assembly line mass production guitar.

Regarding his meticulous fretwork, EddieA, the founder of Rock Guitars, stated, “I make sure I conduct an extensive fretwork process on the neck of each of the guitars I design before putting them on sale. Unfortunately, factories don’t have the time to do this. But careful fret leveling is crucial to ensure that a guitar can play cleanly. If the fret level is high, the string may vibrate off the fret while playing notes; and if the fret is too low, then the adjusted frets will experience the troubles of a high fret.”

EddieA has become a household name in the local guitar industry for his work on frets, neck, bridge, tuners, pickups, strings, and pots. Rock Guitars International's inventory is continually being updated with fresh designs from EddieA. For more information, head to rockguitars.com.

About The Company

Rock Guitars International is a Californian guitar manufacturing and designing company founded by EddieA, who handcrafts high-performance guitars. Each of these uniquely designed guitars is sold online.