A new way to experience Orangeville

Ontario, Canada, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Town of Orangeville has partnered with Driftscape to introduce a whole new way to experience the community. Launched on June 28, the partnership offers a unique and safe opportunity for visitors and locals of Orangeville to explore the Town’s sights and activities.

Driftscape is a mobile app that serves as a modern-day method to highlight Orangeville’s diverse set of activities, sites and stories. The app showcases the public art, historic landmarks, and recreational activities that can be found in Orangeville and entices locals and visitors to tour and explore each point of interest. This same information is also available on Driftscape’s web-based app. Users can discover attractions from the comfort of home and use Driftscape as a planning tool in advance of a visit to the community.

Orangeville’s partnership with Driftscape demonstrates how the Town is evolving its promotion of the community’s tourism assets. The app will allow users to easily find the tree sculptures, utility box art, murals, and monuments that comprise the Town’s growing public art collection. Each location features images and details to explain its significance. Three self-guided walking tours are also included in the app and guide users through Orangeville’s history, highlighting significant buildings and structures that make up the foundation of today’s community.

“Our public art collection and heritage buildings are both popular attractions for both locals and visitors,” says Ruth Phillips, Manager of Economic Development and Culture. “Driftscape allows users to create tours and experiences with these assets in a safe, accessible, and interactive way.”

With more than 100 points of interest mapped in the app, Orangeville has successfully created a one-of-a-kind self-guided exploration experience for its visitors. For residents who prefer to stay closer to home, Driftscape represents a compelling opportunity for them to explore their own backyard and discover local gems that are often overlooked. User engagement features such as augmented reality and offline exploration elevate the experience even further and make the app suitable for audiences across various age groups, catering to their unique preferences and interests. Driftscape delivers valuable and current information in a way that appeals to users, helping them to plan their trips safely and conveniently, even if they are on the go. Notifications are also available to highlight unique tourism opportunities that surround users as they explore the region.

Content available through the Driftscape app will continue to be updated and enhanced with audio and video elements. A new tour is also being created to showcase the community’s favourite public art pieces. Throughout July, community members are invited to use Driftscape to explore the Town’s entire public art collection and then select their favourite public art pieces using a simple online survey. The top ten pieces will be curated into a new tour experience for Driftscape users. Vote for your favourite pieces by July 30 at https://www.orangeville.ca/public-art/.

To experience Orangeville in this new way, download the free Driftscape app from Google Play or the Apple app store. Simply search for Orangeville to get started with your interactive experience.

About Orangeville:

Orangeville is a small and vibrant community that features an impressive collection of sights and activities. A growing public art collection includes over 70 pieces and showcases the cultural richness of the area. Striking historic architecture can be discovered along tree-lined streets and an inviting downtown district features locally owned shops, cafes, and restaurants. With a population of 28,000, Orangeville is the largest municipality in Dufferin County and acts as a gateway to the region’s outdoor recreational amenities and local food offerings. Centrally located just one hour north of Toronto, Orangeville is a convenient destination and offers an ideal day trip destination.

For more information, contact Orangeville’s Visitor Information Centre at 1-855-415-8687 or tourism@orangeville.ca. Visit http://orangevilletourism.ca and follow along on Facebook and Instagram @orangevilletourism.

About Driftscape:

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users. For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners. Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more contact pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp