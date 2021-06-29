Silicone Transparent Platinum Cured Tube: Uses, Benefits and Applications

Delhi, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Platinum cured silicone hoses are used in a variety of applications in the pharmaceutical industry, including load cells, tank connections, dosing systems, and many others. This widespread diffusion can be attributed to the fact that Platinum Silicone is a high quality polymer with exceptional purity characteristics.

Silicone Rubbers’ Chemical Properties

Silicone rubbers differ from all other elastomers in their chemical structure.

In fact, their main chain is made up of an alternation of Si (Silicon) and O (Oxygen) atoms rather than carbon atoms.

The Si-atoms are then linked to organic groups with R.

The presence of Si-O bonds, which are chemically very stable and difficult to attack, provides chemical inertness and resistance to high temperatures.

R organic chains, on the other hand, provide flexibility, low viscosity, and excellent low-temperature resistance. As a result in Rubber Manufacturing Company silicone rubbers are made by extremely resistant to temperature, chemical agents, and oxidation.

Platinum-Cured Silicone Compounds and Silicone Vulcanizing

In general, silicon-based compounds are straightforward: in addition to rubber, they contain inorganic fillers, potential pigments, and a vulcanizing agent (peroxide or platinum).

Silicone rubbers with platinum as a cross-linking agent are especially valuable because this catalyst produces a cross-linking process with a near-100 percent yield. This is why Rekson platinum cured silicone is a compound with a high degree of purity, capable of meeting the testing requirements of the most stringent regulations in both the food and pharmaceutical or medical industries, and is regarded as a leading material for these applications.

Platinum-Cured Silicone Applications

Silicone Transparent Platinum Cured Tube is used when it is necessary to avoid any possibility of contamination due to its durability.

In fact, platinum cured silicone is free of components that may have an impact on the quality of the pharmaceutical product or the risk that products of an aggressive chemical nature may extract components that are harmful to the drug’s quality.

Platinum-Cured Silicone Is Manufactured In a Cleanroom

To preserve the excellent properties of platinum cured silicone, Silicone Tube Manufacturer In India recently installed and certified a cleanroom manufacturing facility according to ISO 14644-1 class 8 in which the entire production process is carried out: from silicone calendaring to hose production and packaging, in order to guarantee a product made according to the most stringent procedures.

Rekson Silicone Transparent Platinum Cured Tube

Rekson Platinum Cured Silicone Tubing designed for peristaltic pump and fluid transfer in Pharmaceutical and Biotech applications. Transparent silicone tubing known for its ultra smooth bore to prevent any particle entrapment. It is especially designed to comply with requirements of critical Food and Pharmaceutical standards of regulatory markets.

Source of Medium: https://bit.ly/3wMed87